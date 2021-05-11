Misogyny and sexism, not intoxicants, behind rise in gender violence cases

Juja Killing

The spot in Juja, Kimabu County, where Evans Karani is said to have killed his girlfriend Catherine Nyokabi in in this picture taken on April 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Esther Kimani

What you need to know:

  • The public response to cases of violence against women, including intimate partner violence and femicide, is particularly abysmal.
  • Every day, women are raped, beaten or even killed for refusing to go along with the desires and whims of men.

That men who abuse drugs and alcohol are overwhelmingly abusing and killing women rather than their fellow men shows sexism and misogyny, not intoxicants, are the biggest causes of gender-based-violence (GBV).

