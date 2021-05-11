Misogyny and sexism, not intoxicants, behind rise in gender violence cases

That men who abuse drugs and alcohol are overwhelmingly abusing and killing women rather than their fellow men shows sexism and misogyny, not intoxicants, are the biggest causes of gender-based-violence (GBV).

A recent report by the National Crime Research Centre cited alcohol as the leading cause of GBV and intimate partner violence. It also revealed that in 2014, 2018 and 2019, alcohol, drug and substance abuse contributed to GBV cases by a whopping 67.8 per cent but male dominance (including undermining masculinity) a much lower 18.9 per cent.

Contrary to the maxim that numbers don’t lie, this particular set of numbers tell a different concealed truth: The reason for the crimes is different from the circumstances. Let us interrogate the sexism and misogyny angles and their contribution to GBV. These are not ills that can be easily quantified or self-reported by the victim or perpetrator of GBV as the study attempted to portray.

We see the same sideshows playing out in the recent remarks by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i when he proposed a ban on marriage between police officers as a solution to GBV and femicide within the service.

This is a blatant case of missing the forest for the trees. When we examine the outrage and responses to the deaths of women at the hands of their male partners, we begin to see attitudes, especially men’s, towards women.

Violence against women

Recently, Catherine Nyokabi, 25, was killed by her 38-year-old married lover Evans Karani. Media reports said Nyokabi’s body was severely disfigured and she suffered burns and bruises, a clear indication of torture.

The deceased’s father said she had broken off with Karani after learning of his marital status. In court, where he confessed to murdering Nyokabi, Karani said: “She wanted to leave me for another man, so I killed her.”

Karani’s reasons and the gruesome manner in which he killing his lover are purely sexist and misogynistic. He hated her for leaving him and that is why he killed her. Whether he was intoxicated or not is inconsequential. He felt that he had power over her as she agreed to be in the relationship; she could neither leave him nor find someone else.

The public response to this and other cases of violence against women, including intimate partner violence and femicide, is particularly abysmal — general apathy laced with pejorative stereotyping and victim-blaming.

Every day, women are raped, beaten or even killed for refusing to go along with the desires and whims of men. The reasons for the violence can range from the woman not doing the chores well, cheating or simply choosing to end a relationship with a man.

Popular justification

The popular justification for killing women is that the man was crazy, or under the influence of alcohol or drugs. While some of these factors are shared in studies, surveys and researches, misogyny and sexism are not seen as contributing factors because they are intrinsic in our patriarchal society.

The culture of hatred towards women, discrimination, stereotyping, prejudice, belittling of women, their sexual objectification and male privilege is accepted and tolerated. The perpetuation of this culture makes boys grow up learning sexist language and behaviours since nobody questions it.

“Femicide is not only related to other forms of explicit violence against women but also to everyday acts of misogyny that contribute to the creation of a culture of sexism and devalorisation of women and their lives,” argues Professor Gilda Rodriguez in her paper, “From Misogyny to Murder”.

There is a need to seriously challenge sexism and misogyny, which perpetuate GBV. We need to teach the entire community about sexual harassment and degradation of women. They need to learn that behaviours such as catcalling, calling women derogatory names or commenting on their personal appearance are unacceptable and misogynistic. They need to know about consent, conflict resolution mechanisms, choices and power.

This is the only way that we shall trigger a paradigm shift and change the accepted culture of sexism and misogyny that perpetuates intimate partner violence globally.