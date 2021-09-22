Misconceptions fueling debate on cost of CBC

The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is now in its fifth year of implementation — with the first cohort of learners now in grade five.

Recent insinuations that the curriculum is expensive are far-fetched, grossly inaccurate and an unwanted distraction from a very well designed education system.

There is no additional cost to what it takes teachers to deliver the content of the curriculum to a class under the CBC system.

Just like in the 8-4-4 system, curriculum and the instructional materials teachers need to facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and skills by learners are provided by the government.

The inquiry-based approach that is characteristic of CBC demands delivery mechanism with a high level of imagination, creativity, skill and innovation among both teachers and learners.

The Community Service Learning component of CBC envisions an intense engagement of learners with their environment.

Working together

If we need to train our learners to solve societal problems, the teachers, learners and parents must work together to create authentic and stimulating learning scenarios that merge classroom academic work with the issues in the society.

The CBC educational experience is different from what parents were used to. The learning is more engaging, especially due to the sustained focus on application rather than just learning knowledge for its own sake. This implies that learners must come home to situate their day’s lessons to their everyday lives.

The current nature of homework for CBC learners, therefore, departs from mere practice of solving theoretical problems to a more practical application at home.

The CBC teachers are a guide by the side for learners as opposed to being a sage on the stage.

New practical solutions

Learners have to be more attentive, curious, and outgoing; they should have keen sense of finding value for knowledge, and a motivation to finding new practical solutions to issues in their environment. Often times this is achieved through tasks that they have to do at home with some help from parents or guardians, especially for early grades.

This is how the policy makers in Education envisioned the CBC delivery mechanism; a system that teaches learners how think, solve problems and discover new insights about the marvels of life and nature.

Public concerns that CBC requires additional expenses are misplaced and an unnecessary politicisation of a noble concept.

The application of knowledge embedded in the CBC curriculum is best taught with the parents or guardians supporting the learners with additional ideas and in some cases, additional resources.

The school and more so the home environment, is full of learning aids that teachers and learners are expected to use with minimal financial implications.

What teachers need to think about is how to creatively innovate around resources that don’t cost more than parents can afford.

Parents’ involvement

Parents have to be actively involved in the education of their own children. They cannot abdicate this responsibility when children join formal education.

Studies show that when parents monitor, guide and support their children through education they thrive better and record better learning outcomes.

Parental involvement is more about presence to provide guidance, mentorship and build a healthy relationship as an anchor in the children’s evolving thought process. When parents take such a responsibility as a burden, clearly we miss the bigger picture.

To achieve effective engagement, parents do not necessarily need not be literate or rich. Physical presence in the lives of children and regaling them with stories about life is part and parcel of education.

Simply enquiring what the children are learning, and talking to them when they are doing homework constitutes sufficient parental involvement in education.

This is the vision of education for all children regardless of their social economic backgrounds.

The success of CBC requires creative teachers, innovative learners and supportive parents.



