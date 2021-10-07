Miroğlu: Writer erred on Turkey

I read by Hashim Ngoma’s article, “How Africa can stave off Turkish meddling in continent’s affairs" (Daily Nation, September 30) with dismay as it contains a number of false claims.

First, contrary to his claims, Turkey’s approach to African countries matches the founding principles of the African Union (AU) and is built on a holistic, inclusive equal partnership on the basis of mutual respect, non-intervention principle and win-win strategy. Turkey shares the spirit of 1963 and the vision of Africa. We are pleased that African countries attach importance to the cooperation.

We will continue to be in unity and solidarity with African countries and the AU with the strength and inspiration we derive from our centuries-old historical, cultural and human relations with Africa. Our concerted journey gains momentum through Turkey-Africa Partnership Summits and we are looking forward to hosting the Third Summit this year which will boost the comprehensive cooperation.

Secondly, the writer somehow calls into question motives behind Turkey’s presence in Somalia. My initial friendly advice is that he consult with Somalis who are knowledgeable about our deeply rooted ties. They would testify to the fact that, especially after then-Prime Minister Erdoğan’s historic 2011 visit that contributed to the opening up of Somalia, Turkey has carried out various business, humanitarian and development projects in this country.

Turkey is a leading donor in Somalia and steadfastly supported counter-terrorism efforts from which Somalia’s neighbours benefit as well. Turkey has never, and will never, intervene in the internal affairs of Somalia. On its military support to Somalia, the sovereign state is responsible on how and when to use these security forces at its disposal.

Finally, on the “mysterious Turkish businessman”, the Turkish business circles operating in Kenya do not have any other motive rather than strengthening and diversifying trade and economic cooperation between the two friendly countries. No Turkish businessman had been accused of intervening in Kenya’s politics by any Kenyan authority.