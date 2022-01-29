Mining has vast untapped potential and can get Kenya out of economic rut

The economic downturn being experienced in Kenya due to Covid-19 will require more than the traditional avenues of wealth generation to surmount.

Mining has been touted as a sector that could get us out of the rut. Unfortunately, a great portion of the resources that exit our country each year is not reflected in government revenue books.

During the colonial era, the contribution of the sector was equal to that of agriculture. Even though this could be attributed to the colonialists’ extractive tendencies – targeting minerals like copper, gold and fluorspar, among others – it also shows the as-yet unexploited potential of mining.

Full potential

Kenya is endowed with at least 120 types of minerals, including gold, zinc, copper, coal, dimension stone, gemstones, soda ash, fluorspar, diatomite, ruby, carbon dioxide, oil, titanium, mercury and gypsum.

However, the country is unable to effectively tap the full economic potential of these resources.

This is because most exploration and mining has been left to artisans and small-scale miners (ASSM) whose operations do not benefit from economies of scale, thus compromising quality and quantity of the resources.

Smuggling has also been identified as a major impediment to realising the full benefits of our mineral wealth. Illegal mineral outflows rob Kenya of revenue that should go to development.

The extent of this illicit flow could be difficult to quantify, but experts in the sector agree it is extensive.

According to a past report by the African Development Bank and the Global Financial Integrity (a US research and advocacy group), the value of siphoned mineral resources from Africa is about four times that of Africa’s current external debt.

In East Africa, this practice is more rampant in the artisanal and small-scale-sourced minerals such as gold and precious stones. This can be justified by the noticeable disconnect between the extent of artisanal mining activities with regard to these minerals and what is reflected in government revenue books as gains from the sector.

This means that the region is losing out on royalties and tax revenues as well as licensing fees associated with mining and mineral trading activities.

Mineral smuggling also deprives the artisanal mining communities of their livelihoods due to prices being undercut by illegal brokers and traders.

The mining sector has the potential to contribute at least 10 per cent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, for the longest time, the sector has consistently been contributing less than one per cent to the economy.

Paltry contribution

In 2018, for example, the Mining and Quarrying industry made a paltry contribution of 0.67 per cent to the economy.

The most the mining sector has contributed is Sh14 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up from Sh12 billion in the last quarter of 2020.

This while other sectors continue to grow exponentially. Telecommunications, financial services and IT sectors have grown dramatically in recent years.

The petroleum industry, which relies on similar methods of extraction, has grown and is projected to contribute between ten to 15 per cent of the GDP in the next five years.

So what should we do to mainstream mining and make it a profitable resource for Kenyans?

Some interventions that need to happen come to mind, key among them being that companies investing in the sector need to see more certainty and continuity in decision-making on the part of both the government and its agencies.

There is also need for more concrete data or information at the county or national level on small-scale miners.

We could also consider introducing mobile geological, sealing and permit-issuance services and reduce the bureaucracy involved in processing of permits and open mining sites by developing reliable road and infrastructural network.

There is also strong emphasis on the need to maintain an open, supportive investment regime. Kenya should join the part of international standards organisation on mining and export of minerals.

The country should also make it a priority to comply with the requirements of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), a benchmark agency for transparency and accountability in the resources sector.

Law enforcement

South Africa, Ghana and Australia have minerals police. Our law enforcement agencies have not been very useful when it comes to smuggling. There is a need to set up a centralised multi-agency police unit to safeguard the sector in order to reduce smuggling.

More importantly, setting up the Mineral Rights Authority is urgently needed, as well as allocation of more resources. Mining is perhaps the only key ministry that does not have an authority.



