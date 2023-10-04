Minding teachers will give us the education we want

Teachers around the world are overworked, underpaid and undervalued. They are exiting the profession, not out of lost passion, but due to an environment that barely sustains them.

Deteriorating working conditions, stagnant wages, overwhelming workloads and stifling bureaucracy are pushing teachers out of the profession they love and that the world needs.

With fewer young people seeing teaching as a viable career, and a shortage of 69 million teachers reported by Unesco to reach universal basic education by 2030, the crisis is clear and present.

The 2023 International Barometer of Education Staff (I-BEST) further describes the crisis contributing to the alarming teacher shortage, rising resignations and a decline in those aspiring to teach.

Based on a survey of over 26,000 educators, including teachers, school principals and support staff from 11 countries across four continents, the findings of the Barometer reveal an alarming rise of workplace violence, coupled with insufficient psychological and health support for educators and significant issues related to work-life balance.

To reverse this trend, decisive political action is needed. It is imperative to fund public education, invest in teachers, guarantee their labour rights and ensure they have good working conditions. Investing in education is not only about funding; it is about respecting, valuing pedagogical expertise and involving teachers in decision-making processes.

Yet, amidst these challenges, the Barometer, a collaborative effort with the Education and Solidarity Network, partnering with Education International and others, reveals an unwavering dedication: The majority of educators would willingly embrace their profession again.

Last year, the United Nations secretary-general spotlighted the teacher shortage, highlighting its potential negative implications for our future.

Heard loud and clear

The leading role of Education International in the work of the United Nations High-Level Panel on the Teaching Profession ensured that the voices of teachers were heard loud and clear.

The panel unanimously urged governments worldwide to develop economic and social policies to transform the role, status and future of the teaching profession.

Education International, representing 380 organisations with 32 million educators in 180 countries, stands as the collective international voice of teachers. We are a movement. We are not merely highlighting the problem; we’re steering the narrative towards solutions. Our global campaign, “Go Public! Fund Education”, emphasises the urgent need for governments to fully fund public education systems and invest in the teaching profession.

For those shaping education policies: The future rests with our teachers. Stand with us. Advocate increased public funding in public education. Ensure they are central figures in dialogues and decisions.



