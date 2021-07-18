Mind youth sexual health

Pregnant

A UNFPA report puts Kenya’s teen pregnancy and motherhood rates at 18 per cent; one in five adolescent girls either had a live birth or is pregnant with her first child.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Evelyn Odhiambo

Youth Coordinator

Reproductive Health Network Kenya

What you need to know:

  • Puberty is a critical stage in the lives of adolescents; they require connection, guidance and talk about their bodily changes.
  • With technology, they become explorative and may engage in unsafe sex, leading to HIV and STI infection and teen pregnancy.

Of the 47.6 million Kenyas, 13,777,600 are aged 18 to 34, or 35.7 million under 35, making the youth 75 per cent of the population, according to the 2019 census. Adolescents, age 10-19, were 11,631,929 (24.5 per cent) and the number has gradually increased since 2009.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Kaltum Guyo: Degree rule is the way to go

  2. Makau Mutua: Next year could be 2017 redux

  3. Gitau Warigi: Rebrand Jubilee Party; it’s a losing joke

  4. Tom Mshindi: For a hungry continent, Africa does poorly on agriculture

  5. Peter Kagwanja: Facing Kiambaa - Why we must get our ablest and best into politics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.