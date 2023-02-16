Mind welfare of boys too

Gender equality and balance have been talked about for a long time. The topic was all about the girl child, where she was subjected to quiver behaviour that under-estimated her potential in society.

The likes of early marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM) and even not going to school. Concentration has been on the girls; so who is looking out for the boy child?

Leaving out boys starts out from minor situations even back at home, where parents are more concerned about the whereabouts of their daughters than sons.

A good example is, most girls have ‘curfews’ which parents are very strict about but the boys they can go back home at any time of the night since they are thought to take care of themselves.

This has also translated to education, where boys are expected to perform better than girls, even going to the extent of specifying subjects that are too simple that girls can pass (languages) and the hard ones, which boys are better at (sciences). Hence, there is too much expectation from the boy child.

Experts say boys can struggle more than girls because they have fewer tools to cope with emotions and stressors.

They are also less likely to get help when they need it and, hence, prone to unhealthy ways like drug abuse, crime and low self-esteem. These they carry into adulthood, where we have weak family institutions, failed marriages, dysfunctional families and gender-based violence.

Research shows that, because of the masculine nature of men, they are prone to bottling up and not talking out their feelings. This is unlike women, who speak about their issues to their friends or in meetings. About 70 per cent of men believe they should not talk about their issues as it is a sign of ‘weakness’.

Let the national and county governments, as well as communities, include boys in gender equality programmes. Older men should help to navigate the upcoming men through their adolescence and adulthood to help. Women should consider men as vulnerable, not call self-aware men weak.