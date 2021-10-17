Mind that ‘children’s’ film

Kids watching TV

Parents and guardians ought to take the gospel being preached in cartoons and other forms of children’s entertainment programmes with a pinch of salt.

By  Kevin Maina

Communication and Media student

Kenyatta University

What you need to know:

  • While it is one thing to educate children on sexuality, it is another to force it down their throat.
  • Studies have corroborated that, indeed, TV influences children’s development and their perception of the world.

DC Comics has announced that the new Superman character, in their latest comic issue, “Superman: Son of Kal-EI”, will come out as bisexual. This is the latest in many children programmes to explore queer relationships in a bid to foster “inclusivity” in the shows.

