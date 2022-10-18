Mind older people’s welfare

October 1, the International Day of Older Persons on December 14, 1990, passed quietly in Kenya. The highlight of this year’s event was “The resilience and contributions of older women” in successfully navigating today’s myriad of global challenges.

The day was preceded by initiatives like the Vienna International Plan of Action on Ageing, adopted by the 1982 World Assembly on Ageing and endorsed by UNGA that year. In 1991, UNGA adopted the UN Principles for Older Persons. And in 2002, the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing was adopted to promote a society for all ages.

The composition of the world population has changed dramatically. In 1950-2010, the global life expectancy rose from 46 to 68 years with 703 million persons aged 65 or over in 2019. Eastern and southeastern Asia had the largest number of older persons, at 261 million, followed by Europe and North America (more than 200 million).

Over the next three decades, the number of older persons is projected to more than double, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. People over 60 were expected to outnumber children under five by 2020.

Years ago, life expectancy in Kenya was estimated at 55. But with modern hospitals, medicines and new technology, it has risen to 70. There are many old people who live alone, without care. And there are very few homes for the aged in Kenya.

A story is told of an old person who visited his children and kept breaking their plates. So, his son decided to make a wooden plate for him. The next day, he found his young son making a wooden plate. When he asked him what it was for, the boy said he was preparing for the time the man became old, as that would be his plate. That changed his attitude.

Let us treat the elderly the way we would like to be treated at their age.