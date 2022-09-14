Mind mental well-being of our teenagers

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.

There is, therefore, no health without mental health.

Contrary to the common assumption, mental health disorders are not limited to adults.

Research shows mental illness is becoming more frequent among teenagers with one in five aged 12-18 years diagnosed with at least one disorder.

Half of the chronic mental health cases develop before age 18. Suicide has proved to be the second-leading cause of death among adolescents.

Sadly, teenage mental health cases are usually neglected and treated as ordinary mood swings that will resolve with time.

The leading causes of mental health issues among teenagers include societal pressure to excel academically.

With high parental and societal expectations to pass examinations, teens have become susceptible to low self-esteem and depression in the event that they perform dismally.

Our children ought to be mentored so that their future is not solely dependent on how they perform academically.

Research also shows a strong relationship between social media use and mental health issues among teenagers.

Teens use social media to connect with friends, family and the community at large. But its excessive use is risky.

A study by the National Library of Medicine shows the use of social media has contributed to mental health issues with anxiety and depression among the leading effects.

Express their feelings

There are, however, interventions that can be applied to support the mental health of our children.

Encouraging them to express their feelings, having conversations about how their day has been and reminding them that you, as a caregiver, are there for them will help them open up and share more.

Our teenagers need a listening ear and, whenever you have an issue with your teen, take your time to listen to their views and sort it out calmly.

Be sincere with them and show them how you resolve your individual problems.

That way, they can learn from you and recognise that what they feel is normal. Work together on setting up attainable targets and even daily routines.

Adolescence comes with a sense of independence; therefore, it is important to give them space and time whenever they need it. That will propel them to learn how to be their own.

Lastly, adults should remember to care for their mental health as well. Start by caring for yourself before you care for a child.

As a parent, it is normal to neglect oneself and focus on others, especially your dependents. Don’t.

Find a few friends that you can share your feelings with. Make time during the day to do the things you love doing.

Your teenager will learn stress coping mechanisms from how you care for yourself. There is no health without mental health.