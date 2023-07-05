Mind drivers’ mental health

Many drivers on our roads are undergoing mental strain from other pressures of life. The disorientation has seen them commit grave errors that have claimed the lives of many through avoidable crashes.

Last weekend, more than 50 people perished in two road crashes: A truck rammed several other vehicles in Londiani, Kericho County, while two vehicles collided head-on at Salama, Makueni.

Many factors can cause road crashes but human error—read drivers—has been cited as the leading one. It is prudent that they undergo regular counselling to help them to improve their mental state and decision-making abilities while driving.

Most drivers work under a lot of pressure, leading to stress and management of anxiety becomes a challenge. Their judgement is impaired, jeopardising their reaction time and focus on the road. Counselling can help to manage stress and anxiety, allowing them to remain calm and focused on the road.

Drivers are exposed to a lot on the road and are subjected to subtle changes in their attitude. Counselling can help to deal with aggressive and reckless driving tendencies. It can promote defensive driving techniques and encourage responsible behaviour. Drivers will learn driving and road usage manners.

Many accidents occur because the driver was on the phone while overtaking at high speed. Other bad manners regularly witnessed on the road include eating while driving, spinning the steering using one hand and staring away from the road.

It is almost impossible to avoid situations where drivers aggressively address issues after an incident. They exchange rage and bitter insults while driving and, in some extreme instances, blows. Counselling can help drivers to stabilise their emotions and calmly address disagreements whenever they arise.

A comprehensive approach that addresses the physical and psychological aspects of driving—including other road safety initiatives like driver education, traffic law enforcement and infrastructure improvements—is crucial for reducing crashes.