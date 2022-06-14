Mind children’s mental health

Contrary to popular belief, the prevalence of mental illness among children in Kenya is estimated at 20-40 per cent. This is according to various studies conducted in the past 10 years, which also revealed that most mood disorders begin during the adolescent age of 14 to 19 years.

According to the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada), the debut with psychoactive substances among Kenyan children occurs immediately after primary school (Standard 8) or while in Form 2, during the same age group of 14-16.

Depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, conduct disorders, substance use and, in rare cases, psychotic illnesses are common mental illnesses in children.

A list compiled in 2019 of how children ended up at Gertrude’s Children Hospital’s psychiatry clinic revealed that the majority had been referred by other doctors and teachers while a few had requested assistance on their own. Most of them had been experiencing these symptoms for more than six months. Similar reports from the Kenyatta National Hospital adolescent clinic indicated that adolescents in the youth centre had to wait up to 16 months from the onset of their symptoms to see a mental health practitioner.

Physical symptoms

Other than mood swings, fear, isolation and suicidal ideation, most children with mental distress exhibit physical symptoms. These include abdominal pain, unexplained headaches and episodes of fainting. Unfortunately, most parents would be concerned when they noticed an academic decline or school refusal due to a lack of knowledge or the insidious way in which these illnesses present.

There is no single cause of any mental illness. Most disorders follow a pattern that involves a combination of three factors: Predisposition (genetic or hormonal), a specific temperament or pattern of thinking and social stressors or events.

Most people believe social stressors and adverse life events are the primary causes of mental illnesses. There are academic pressure, loss of a parent or guardian, parental conflict, peer pressure, bullying and other factors. A 2016 study (Prof Ndetei, et al) found peri-urban living, divorced or separated parents, employed mothers and being held back in school as common factors among children who scored high on mental distress questionnaires.

Beyond control

Some of these factors are beyond the control of a parent or guardian. We cannot, for instance, alter our genetics. It’s best to accept a family history of mental illness and be prepared if your child begins to exhibit symptoms. Parents will often deny or minimise mental illnesses in themselves or their immediate family members, not realising that the information will aid in the child’s diagnosis and treatment.

Adolescence is characterised by hormonal ups and downs, which is thought to be one of the reasons for the mood disorders. These are referred to as biological causes of mental illness because they involve a change in one’s brain chemicals or anatomical structure from the start. As a result, medication such as antidepressants or antipsychotics are usually prescribed.

The long Covid-19 school break in 2020 should be studied. Practitioners have observed that many children experienced mental distress, began to exhibit mental symptoms or engaged in distractive habits such as substance abuse, sexual activity and screen time addiction, which have persisted or caused varying effects.

There are three professional suggestions for dealing with this problem. First and foremost, start listening to children and adolescents when they are young and address their concerns appropriately. Pay attention to their words and non-verbal communication and behaviour. A close enough parent or guardian will always detect subtle signs of mental distress. This does not imply giving in to every request or shielding them from every challenge but rather observing and guiding them.

CBC education system

It’s also critical to identify a child’s academic strengths and weaknesses and to enrol them in the best school for their unique personality. The new CBC education system eliminates class repetition and focuses on a wide range of topics, allowing every child to find their own niche.

Secondly, keep children safe from physical, sexual and emotional abuse. Neglect includes being emotionally unavailable, too busy to address their concerns, recurring conflict among adults or persistent criticism directed at the child.

Thirdly, take advantage of counselling services and seek professional assistance when in doubt. Don’t expect mental illnesses to go away. They can be suppressed but, if not dealt with, they will always resurface and, in many cases, cause severe consequences. Let us all remain vigilant.



