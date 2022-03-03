Milk [email protected] and shine

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his remarks during the official opening of the two-day commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environment PSCU


 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Daniel Mutegi Giti

What you need to know:

  • This global event is being held in Nairobi, the only city in the developing world to host a UN headquarters.
  • Kenya should use the large gathering at Unep's 50th anniversary to attract more investments.

UN Environment (Unep) is celebrating 50 years of existence even as countries battle the effects of global warming and climate change, which affect all facets of our lives. This global event is being held in Nairobi, the only city in the developing world to host a UN headquarters.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.