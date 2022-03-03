UN Environment (Unep) is celebrating 50 years of existence even as countries battle the effects of global warming and climate change, which affect all facets of our lives. This global event is being held in Nairobi, the only city in the developing world to host a UN headquarters.

Kenya should ensure Nairobi remains the epitome of environmental governance and management and justify its hosting the UN. We should milk the opportunity — including marketing our country, attracting more investments and championing global studies on climate change and global warming.

The country should use such a large gathering to attract more investments. With its immense development needs, funds are available outside there that can be brought its way by such events. In 2021, for example, the global capital available for investments was estimated at $852 billion (Sh86 trillion).

The event should also be leveraged to improve our growing tourism sector. Last year, it grew by 65.4 per cent to Sh146.51 billion from Sh88.56 billion in 2020.

One of the key major challenges for which the delegates ought to find sustainable solutions is pollution by plastics and other solid wastes, which has been blamed for the clogging of infrastructure and ecosystems.

The second is post-pandemic recovery through green investments — clean energy and transport, green buildings and natural capital.

The third is effective climate change adaptation methods and coping mechanisms to its vagaries. The fourth is reduction of the nitrogen pollution caused by unsustainable energy production, industries, transportation and agriculture. Excessive nitrogen in the atmosphere impairs our ability to breathe and see and also alters plant growth.

The fifth is the need for sustainable mineral resource governance. The sixth is the need to conserve and reduce biodiversity loss. And the seventh is the challenge of ensuring good health outcomes amid the growing global climate change problems.