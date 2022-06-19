Military veterans law timely

The signing into law of the Military Veterans Bill 2022 by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also the Commander-in- Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, will help to cater for the basic welfare needs of the honourably discharged soldiers and their families, as well as the orphaned dependants of military personnel who died on the job.

Importantly, it also lays the foundation for a policy and structured affiliation platform for connection and involvement of the veterans with the aim of unloading their views on not just about their welfare issues but also defence-related security matters.

Their opinion is absolutely desirable owing to their expertise and experience, besides their passion for their calling as articulated in the old military saying, ‘once a soldier, always a soldier’.

A very proud son of a retired KDF infantry soldier who served for 27 years in the Kenya Army, I have seen first-hand the immensely selfless sacrifices and heroic contributions of our soldiers, right from my childhood while living in Langata Barracks.

I notably recall when, during the 1998 US Embassy terrorist bombing, returning home from school only to find my father and his colleagues getting ready to board a military helicopter for the days-long rescue and protective mission.

There are children who lost their parents while defending the homeland at home and abroad. Families are waiting for their loved ones’ return from the terrorism battlefield in Somalia after a lengthy mission. The ratified bill is, therefore, a warranted gesture worthy of appreciation and befitting farewell gift for them from the retiring President as an aide-mémoire for their cherished labours.



