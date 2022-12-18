Milestone EABL centenary moment of pride for Kenya’s homegrown industry

Last week was special for East African Breweries Plc (EABL). On December 14, 1922, the first batch of beer made at its then-makeshift brewery at Ruaraka, Nairobi, was delivered to The Stanley.

The making of that brew was a painstaking venture. Charles Hurst, who founded the company with his brother George, had studied the manual that came with the equipment he had brought from London by ship.

That beer was made with water from a well, with the most important ingredient being malt extracts. Through ingenuity, innovation and agility, the company that would later become EABL—when it set up shop in Tanzania—started using locally grown rather than imported barley.

Now publicly listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), EABL is among the top tax contributors in East Africa. It operates in seven countries. Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are the three major business units with a distribution model deployed in the greater East African markets of South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Economic development

The century of impacting society and contributing to East Africa’s economic development comes on the back of a unique connection with other stakeholders. Akin to driving: Looking at the mirrors to see where we are coming from while simultaneously looking forward to seeing where we are going.

The value chain created over the 100 years extends from the farmers who grow the barley and sorghum, used as raw materials, to transporters, distributors, retailers, the direct and indirect employees, and the people who serve the consumer at the table or the person who puts the bottle in a bag.

The eternal question for centenarians usually is, “What’s the secret to a long life?” For EABL, it’s a combination of several things, the most important, for me, being innovation and resilience, our people and good governance. These organisation characters have collectively enabled EABL to survive the chaos of the growing times.

Because of innovation, EABL has more than 100 brands and sales in seven countries in the region and more beyond with a portfolio that offers something for every taste and celebration.

Driven to be the Africa’s best brand builder, leading the way in premium drinks, global or local, every brand has a story. Many bear witness to the changing world over centuries while others are products of today’s world. All have a purpose and role in creating long-lasting connections with people.

Creative economy

And Tusker, the brewer’s mother brand, has established the most enduring engagements—from sports to creative economy and arts and culture. Over the past century, it has not only created memories of our gallant sports stars—from football to darts, rugby and golf. What’s more, it has supported every Kenyan contingent to the Olympic Games.

But one cannot speak about innovation without reflecting on one of EABL’s biggest brands: Senator keg. Illicit brew accounts for nearly half of the alcohol consumption in the region. In 2004, EABL partnered with the government to produce the widely affordable Senator lager to give local consumers access to safe, formal, tax-paid beer and thus encourage them to stay away from the dangerous illicit alcohol.

Producing this beer is a partnership with 45,000 Kenyan sorghum farmers, giving them not only a source of food but also guaranteed market for their produce.

Innovation and resilience enabled EABL to overcome the Covid-19 disruption: Creating new formats, building e-commerce capability and driving last-mile distribution at scale.

Good governance has seen EABL through the pains of the pre- and post-Independence days.

When the wave of freedom came to Kenya, the Africanisation policy helped our forefathers, such as Kenneth Matiba, to steer the company to greater heights, recruiting and training local leaders and expertise that emerged to be the next legion of leaders at EABL and beyond. It has also ensured that we abide by the laws and work with the authorities to make products that make Kenya proud. Ultimately, a company lives to 100 because of people, especially those within it. They are the engine of EABL’s growth.

Amid the several events to mark the centenary, one of the most common questions is: “Where do you see the company in the next 10, 20, 50, 100 years?” Sustainability is what will lead us there: By simply doing business the right way while working with communities at the points of their need.

For example, while we have for many years focused on using less water in our operations, the adoption of specific goals means we can be held to account for what we have pledged to do.

A business that is merely after profit is a business without purpose and will not replicate its success over the long term.

That’s why we have set targets in addressing climate change by using less fossil fuels, planting and growing trees, enabling society to consume alcohol responsibly, transitioning to a circular economy and sharing prosperity.

EABL’s centenary is proof that, with commitment by stakeholders, in Kenya, homegrown businesses have a fertile ground on which to thrive. And if we continue working guided by these ideals, EABL will be there beyond 2100, strong as the jumbo that, to date, is the everlasting mark of its first beer, Tusker.