Milan Kiplagat: Poor governance is an impediment to Kenya’s progress.

Poor governance is one of the biggest impediments to a country’s progress.

It has been blamed for stifling economies, creating an unwarranted bad societal culture where normalisation of poor leadership persists and largely offering ground for succession by corrupt and greedy politicians.

Kenya is not an exception to this. There are many leaders whose level of integrity is wanting when it comes to graft. Sadly, these leaders can never resign as is expected to allow for investigations but cling to their positions seeking reelection in different elective posts.

In other circumstances, others in public office use the undue publicity to position themselves politically to seek an elective seat and most times use their machinery to seek successful votes.

However, this is a recipe for disaster with the country brooding in poor governance emanating from integrity related issues. Leaders have constantly been setting a bad precedent on the country’s leadership that is facilitated by the existing lacunae in the law that effectively bars anti-graft agencies from enforcing integrity rules.

Looking into resolving these gaps, the proposed amendment of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012 and the Elections Act, 2011 may appear like a tall order but seems to be Kenya’s saving grace in averting the growing tendency of voting in leaders who do not satisfy moral and ethical requirements eligible for election.

Good governance

The spirit of the Constitution of Kenya is premised on upholding the rule of law to allow every citizen to enjoy their rights and freedoms while ensuring systems function as required including putting checks and balances that facilitate good governance in the country.

However, the document is deprived of perfection with contrasting laws that create institutional gaps better described as lacunae that have been seen to effectively deter the proper functioning of investigative institutions especially when it comes to the war on graft.

Various laws that touch well on issues to do with integrity do augur well including those contained in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on integrity.

Article 99 provides that a person is disqualified from being elected an MP if he or she is subject to imprisonment for at least six months as at the date of registration of the candidate and further applies to have misused or abused a state office or public office in any way violating Chapter Six of the Constitution.

However, what seems to repeal the war on graft and other forms of crime is the rider on the law that suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law and exhaust all possible appeals.

Indeed, this is justifiable but has then offered a landing bay for politicians and public officers to bank on, always claiming their innocence and continuing their functions in offices despite facing charges of serious crimes such as graft and murder.

Investigations

This in most instances tends to further ingrain matters such as corruption further into our culture especially facilitated by the slow court process. For institutions such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, the law has proven to be a blockade in nailing graft suspects who never step aside their functions to allow for investigations

Such instances have served to empower crime suspects who seal any loopholes that can cause them to be found culpable, notwithstanding seeking power and financial muscle through elective posts to further intimidate their victims.

Kenyans have occasionally raised their disdain on leaders who continually go about their business yet are suspects of crime such corruption or even murder. But it is the law itself that offers this blanket protection on leaders who seek and maintain political positions.

It is morally wrong and against the true spirit of the constitution which is why the push by lawmakers in amending the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012 seeking to introduce a proposal that reads “A state officer who is formally charged in a court of law for an offence related to corruption shall cease to perform the functions of the office pending the finalisation of the court case”.

Justifiably, such a proposal would allow for investigations and strengthen court orders on individuals barred from accessing their offices as many have often continued with their functions outside their work stations, still yielding power and influence on their immediate staff.

Radical as it may be, Kenya has lost billions of shillings repetitively through corruption. The vise has been entrenched in our national culture. Yet, this may be as a result of a sense of normalised corruption and other forms of crime among politicians and other leaders who ride on the blanket law that they are innocent until proven guilty.

The move by lawmakers to amend the section of the law is in good faith for the country’s future and protection of Kenya against the effects of bad governance. It may be the winning formula in locking out graft suspects and deterring an injection of bad leadership into our society and systems.