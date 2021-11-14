Miguna a threat? Really?

Tomorrow’s much-anticipated return of Dr Miguna Miguna back into the country has been thrown into limbo after the High Court reportedly dismissed his application to have government travel restrictions against him lifted.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi later blamed the media for misreporting the ruling. Mr Havi said Justice Hedwig Ongudi did not decline to rule against the alerts but rather, the government had confirmed that there was none.

He claims that the court actually asked the government to allow the Canada-based lawyer to return home on November 16. But the government has chosen to be taciturn on the matter while Miguna remains adamant that he will jet back as scheduled.

In 2018, Justice Chacha Mwita ordered the government to facilitate Miguna’s return but was roundly ignored. Why should the government expect the citizens to obey court orders yet it does not?

Miguna’s tribulations

Whereas I don’t subscribe to Miguna’s ideologies, I believe that the government is treating him unfairly. Why is it frustrating Miguna? Why is it afraid of him? What crime did he commit that cannot be adjudicated by our judicial system?

As matter of fact, Miguna is vocal. He speaks his mind and has no time to please anyone. He can intimidate without mincing his words. He will block you on Twitter for telling him the truth – of which I have been a victim. This is a fact. That is what defines Miguna. But he is not a threat to anyone.

The government should come out clean and give reasons behind Miguna’s tribulations. It is quite unfortunate that the people who contributed to Miguna’s predicaments are dinning with the government. He was not alone but he was singled out. None of these people is even speaking for him. Miguna is on his own. Thanks to former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and Havi for promising to accompany Miguna back home.

Miguna is not the first Kenyan to be a dual citizen. Therefore, the government does not have an option but to allow him back into the country.