Might makes not right, and unjust wars are always doomed to be lost

At this dark hour, when we see Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and massive disinformation campaigns and information manipulation, it is essential to separate lies — invented to justify what cannot be justified — from facts.

The facts are that Russia, a major nuclear power, has attacked and invaded a peaceful and democratic neighbour which posed no threat to it or provoked it. Moreover, President Vladimir Putin is threatening reprisals on any other state that may come to the rescue of the Ukrainians.

Such use of force and coercion has no place in the 21st Century. What President Putin is doing is not only a grave violation of not only international law but also the basic principles of human co-existence. With his choice to bring war back to Europe, we see the return of the “law of the jungle”, where might makes right. The target is not only Ukraine but the security of Europe and the whole international rules-based order that is based on the UN system and international law.

Putin’s aggression is taking innocent lives, crushing people’s wish to live in peace, forcing them to flee. We see a humanitarian catastrophe developing. For months, we pursued unparalleled efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution. But Putin lied to the faces of all who met him, pretending to be interested in a peaceful solution. Instead, he opted for a full-scale invasion, a fully fledged war.

Russia must cease its military operations immediately and unconditionally withdraw from Ukraine. The same goes for Belarus, which has to immediately stop its involvement in this aggression. The European Union offers its strong support to Ukraine.

Disinformation campaign

The international community, in response, opts for a full-scale isolation of Russia, to hold Putin accountable for this aggression. We are sanctioning those who finance the war, crippling the Russian banking system. The EU and its partners and allies have already imposed massive sanctions on Russia that target its leaders and elites and strategic sectors of the Kremlin-run economy. The aim is not to harm the Russians but to weaken the Kremlin’s ability to finance this unjust war.

In a massive disinformation campaign that began weeks ago, Russian state media and their ecosystem are peddling untruths on social media to deceive and manipulate. The Kremlin propagandists call the invasion “a special operation”. Calling the Kyiv government “neo-Nazi” and “Russophobic” is nonsense: All manifestations of Nazism are banned in Ukraine. The government did not cut the Donbass region off or prohibit the use of Russian language and culture. Donetsk and Luhansk are no republics; they are Ukrainian regions controlled by Russia-backed and armed separatist groupings.

I continue to work with our partners around the world to ensure the joint action of the international community against the Kremlin’s behaviour. On February 25, only Russia vetoed a UN Security Council Resolution on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. The international community need to join forces to end Russia’s globally condemned military aggression by adopting the related UN Resolution. Albania is a co-penholder of the resolution.

I would like to thank Kenya for its strong statement at the UNSC earlier this month condemning Russia’s breach of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. This strong message from an African state — which, rightly, drew on the many unjust violations that the continent suffered during colonialism — reverberated around the globe. It was a salient reminder to those who would breach others’ territorial integrity and sovereignty that such aggression is not acceptable.

With this war on Ukraine, the world will never be the same again. It is now, more than ever, the time for societies and alliances to come together to build our future on trust, justice and freedom. It is the moment to stand up and to speak out. Might does not make right. Never did. Never will.