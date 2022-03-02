Might makes not right, and unjust wars are always doomed to be lost

Ukraine refugees

Women and children refugees from Ukraine enter a shelter tent in Siret, at the border with Romania, on March 02, 2022, to escape the Russian invasion.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Josep Borrell

Vice-President

European Commission

What you need to know:

  • President Vladimir Putin is threatening reprisals on any other state that may come to the rescue of the Ukrainians.
  • What President Putin is doing is not only a grave violation of not only international law but also the basic principles of human co-existence.

At this dark hour, when we see Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and massive disinformation campaigns and information manipulation, it is essential to separate lies — invented to justify what cannot be justified — from facts.

