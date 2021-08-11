Middles could be best people to relate with

Today is the annual Middle Child Day. A middle child, I’m fascinated by this. Research shows birth order may have an effect on one’s personality, emotions and behaviour development.

Among middle children’s strengths is that they are good mediators and negotiators. Often caught in-between what their parents, elder and younger siblings want, they are forced to negotiate a compromise. While this may sound unappealing, the skill makes them good at keeping the peace while still negotiating for what they want.

They often also negotiate with parents on behalf of their siblings for things the latter might want. This skill makes middle-borns good at careers where mediation or negotiation is needed on a regular basis, such as business and diplomacy.

A middle is easy-going. Middle children spend most of their childhood in the midst of disagreements, often playing the role of peacemaker. Hence, they see no point in getting into pointless disputes and will easily let it go or compromise. This may make them seem indecisive but they are just more relaxed and flexible than the average person.

They are good empathisers. Feeling overlooked as a child as the oldest and youngest siblings get more parental attention, they relate well with others who are ignored as well as both younger and older people.

Middle Child Syndrome

They have the best of both worlds: An elder sibling to look up to and a younger one to mentor. They are great with children as they often take care of the youngest sibling. This grows into a skill.

The biggest downside that middle children face is the Middle Child Syndrome. This is the idea that they are often ignored while their other siblings get more attention from the parents. The oldest is given a lot of attention as the first child; everything they do is an exciting milestone. The youngest is the baby; they are doted on. Left floating in the middle, the middle child may try to seek attention from their parents by being the best at something like academics, sports or the arts. On the flip side, they may either be people-pleasers or rebels.

There are some misconceptions people have about middles. One is all have the same traits. Middle-borns are still separate individuals with their own unique personalities, so this is not possible. Also, not all have the same experiences growing up.

Another is that the Middle Child Syndrome is permanently damaging. That’s not true: Middles often outgrow the negative feeling that comes with being unintentionally ignored. Some use it to explore other interests while their parents are occupied with the other siblings. In fact, not all are overlooked.

So, does the research fully determine how your life will turn out as a middle child? Of course not. Although there may be some truth to the research, there are always exceptions to the rule. Middle children outgrow many behaviours and circumstances change a lot. At the end of the day, your deliberate actions are what determine who you become. Only you shape your destiny.

Happy Middle Child Day!