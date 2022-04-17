Met should up their game on the forecasts

Three years ago, Kenyans made fun of the Weatherman when it announced that Kenyan rain was “stuck” in Tanzania. It wasn’t simple for many to comprehend how pressure systems in the south had failed to strengthen to a point of pushing the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

And when everybody thought the dust had settled, and people were building confidence in information from Kenya Meteorological Department, a bombshell was dropped. The Office of the Auditor-General recently released a shocking report on the Met’s operational capacity.

It revealed that, in the current time and age, the critical department of the Ministry of Environment largely relies on analog data collection tools, most of which have broken down. Interestingly, there are digital data collection and analysis equipment worth millions of shillings in taxpayer funds gathering dust in its stores!

Lose track

The world is fast evolving, and a country that doesn’t keep up with the pace could lose track. We are in an era when climate change and global warming are no longer myths. Planning calls for reliance on real and advanced technology.

Data from weather stations should be well captured if it is to offer any meaningful use to users—such as farmers, planners and government ministries. In developed nations, where weather and climate predictions work best, climate modelling and simulation algorithms and computer softwares are exploited and updated. That, perhaps, explains why countries like the US and Japan can forecast approaching dangerous weather and prepare their people adequately.

That, perhaps, explains why the Weatherman doesn’t always get it right. But why so in an institution where staffers are continually trained, locally and abroad? Researchers exploring the relatively exploited field of climate change—whether for academic or policy making reasons—depend on data from weather stations.

Mr Murimi is an environmentalist. [email protected]