Meshack Wafula: Retain public universities

It’s heartbreaking to see the government coming up with plans that might destroy our education sector. The proposal to privatise public institutions is imprudent and should be stopped.

The government says there is no money to continue funding the institutions, hence thinking of selling them to international investors, is not proper.

The investors will increase the fees, taking the amount beyond the reach of the ordinary citizen. Some investors will be tempted to employ foreigners in the top offices, only leaving Kenyans with minimal and low-paying positions. Many will be rendered jobless if the plan is put into effect.

The move will also lock students from poor backgrounds out of institutions of higher learning. The members of the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu), Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu) and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha) were right to say such a plan will lower the quality of education. The creative, innovative and intelligent students will not be in a position to secure slots.

High dropout rates

The proposal will also contribute to high dropout rates as many students will not be able to cope with the changes and strategies of the investors.

Since the Helb study loan is a government programme, privatisation will disqualify students. Many students depend on Helb for survival when pursuing their courses. Let’s not be shocked by the ensuing rampant school dropout, early marriage and drug abuse by students. Let’s prepare for the worst.

With the ever-worsening economy, many will lose interest in higher academic qualifications.

The government should find appropriate solutions to public universities’ funding problem as selling them to investors will be like rubbing salt onto a wound. Education stakeholders should oppose such plans if they wish our country’s education well.