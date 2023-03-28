Mental illness is not a curse, it’s a health condition

Many people with serious mental illnesses are often challenged. On one hand, they struggle with the symptoms that disable them to function at optimum.

On the other hand, they are crippled by the stereotypes and prejudices formed by misconceptions about mental illness. As a result of both, Kenyans with mental illnesses are robbed of the opportunities to improve their quality of life.

Research has explained mental wellness and mental illness but still, but the stigma is still woven into our society’s colloquial lingua. Mental illness is still heavily misunderstood, often ignored and more often than not considered taboo.

Families that care for mentally ill patients and doctors who treat them are still an object of marked stigmatisation. The belief that mental illness is incurable or self-inflicted has played a part in the segregation of these people.

Furthermore, people do not sympathise with mentally ill people because deem that these said people lack the power to pull themselves up or out of their mental illness. If action is taken by their close friends and family it may lead to seeking help from faith healers or sorcerers. All these have led to the underutilization of mental facilities within Kenya.

In Kenya, the stigma around mental health can lead to the use of derogatory language towards those with mental illness, such as labelling them as "mad" or "crazy." These stereotypes can perpetuate negative beliefs and misunderstandings about mental illness, further contributing to the societal stigma that impacts individuals’ experiences.

Misconceptions regarding mental health contribute greatly to under-funding - mental health has a budget allocation very minuscule compared to other diseases like malaria.

The stigma surrounding mental illness can have a significant impact on individuals living with mental health conditions. It can lead to feelings of shame, isolation, and self-stigmatisation, where individuals may internalise the negative attitudes and beliefs surrounding their condition.

Stigma also creates barriers to accessing mental healthcare services, as individuals may fear being discriminated against or experiencing rejection by healthcare professionals, friends, and family members.

This can delay treatment, exacerbating the symptoms and leading to further social consequences, such as job loss and decreased quality of life.