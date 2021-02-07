Mental health services must be accessible to all

The inclusion of mental health and substance abuse in the Sustainable Development Agenda was a great stride by the UN.

In most countries, including Kenya, we have seen commitment by the government and different stakeholders in prioritising this agenda — in particular, issues of mental health.

Speaking at the launch of biometric registration for Universal Health Coverage programme beneficiaries on October 31 last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta stated that one of the focus pillars in scaling up the implementation of UHC would be to adopt the Essential Health Benefits Package in which mental health is covered.

Better still, the President issued an Executive Order establishing an ultra-modern national mental health hospital. And it bore fruit: On November 19, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced the inauguration of Mathari Hospital Health Board, the first action by government in fulfilling its promise to Kenyans.

But in the spirit of leaving no one behind, we need to make the Disability Act and the Convention of Rights of Persons with Disabilities our friend. These instruments should guide and inform Parliament to act on the presidential orders and prioritise the needs of people with mental health challenges in funds allocation.

Accessibility

Stakeholders must ensure mental health services are available and accessible to persons with disabilities, more so those psychosocial.

Accessibility comes in the form of having sign language interpreters in mental health facilities, professional personnel who understand components of disability mainstreaming, brailed information for the blind and a lot more.

More so, the government can take advantage of the rich knowledge of disabled persons organisations (DPOs), which are run by persons with disabilities, to better understand what their real needs are as well as engage them in every process.

For we say, nothing for us without us.

Ms Bartenge is a programme manager at Women Challenged to Challenge. jacquengeshi@gmail.com.