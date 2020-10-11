Mental health key in people’s well-being amid Covid-19

Two years ago, I went through a bout of depression that spiralled into alcohol addiction that saw me end up in a rehabilitation centre. When I pulled out of the slimy pit of depression I went public, writing about my experience in this newspaper as well as doing TV and radio interview circuit.

The backlash I received from some quarters was baffling. I was told that I was not being man enough by talking about the sad experience. A proper African man, I was roundly reminded, is supposed to keep his mouth shut and ride through any storm of life. Which to me is a load of nonsense, really.

The World Mental Health Day on October 10 was being marked against the background of the unprecedented chaos that the coronavirus has visited upon the world. With the disease comes warnings of dire mental challenges from medical experts.

Reports in the world’s various media show that the lockdown that the globe went into from early this year when the disease began its unrelenting onslaught has left many grappling with mental health issues.

We have watched or read reports of tension in marriages often accompanied with domestic violence; reduced or extinguished incomes after job losses and business failures. The virus’ figures are not comforting at all.

As at October 9, 2020, the global total stood at 36,462,168 confirmed cases; 1,061,648 deaths and 27,451,787 recoveries.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as the coronavirus pandemic rapidly sweeps across the world, it has induced a considerable degree of fear, worry and concern in the population at large.

Psychological impact

“In public mental health terms, the main psychological impact to date is elevated rates of stress or anxiety. But as new measures and impacts are introduced – especially quarantine and its effects on many people’s usual activities, routines or livelihoods – levels of loneliness, depression, harmful alcohol and drug use, and self-harm or suicidal behaviour are also expected to rise across the world, it is inducing a considerable degree of fear, worry and concern in the population at large and among certain groups in particular, such as older adults, care providers and people with underlying health conditions,” WHO stated.

Over a month ago, we were treated to the shocking news that as many as 4,000 schoolgirls had gotten pregnant during the coronavirus lockdown. Healthcare experts cautioned that these girls will need psychological support to cope with the pregnancy and childbirth all against the milieu of the virus.

To its credit the Kenyan government has been trying its best in provision of mental health to the citizens. Writing the foreword for the Kenya Mental Health Policy 2015-2030, the then Minister for Health James Macharia noted: “Mental health is a key determinant of overall health and socio-economic development. It influences individual and community outcomes such as healthier lifestyles, better physical health, improved recovery from illness, fewer limitations in daily living, higher education attainment, greater productivity, employment and earnings, better relationships with adults and with children, more social cohesion and engagement and improved quality of life. This policy also brings out the determinants of mental health and mental disorders, the burden and prevalence of mental disorders globally and locally and the challenges facing mental health care and service delivery in Kenya. It also provides policy directions on prevention, management and control of mental disorders.”

Mental health workers

Challenges still abound however. Available statistics show that the country is in a dire shortage of mental health workers. In a paper ‘State of Mental Health in Kenya’, clinical psychiatrist, Dr Kamau Kanyoro, quotes government statistics which indicate that at least one in every four Kenyans suffers from a mental illness at one point in their lives, which translates to about 11.5 million people. He goes ahead to state that Kenya has only 88 psychiatrists, 427 psychiatrist nurses who are trained to handle mental illness, about 10 medical social workers and a few mental psychologists and counsellors who are competent to handle mental issues and that budgetary allocation for mental health is only 0.5 per cent of the health budget thus leaving the mental equation completely overstretched.

This means that not all those seeking mental health services can access them. It is this lacuna that charlatans like witchdoctors of the ‘mganga kutoka Pemba’ variety and snake oil salesmen running the ‘panda mbegu’ churches step in with disastrous consequences.

Another big problem is that of stigma. I doubt if a single African community has a name for mental conditions like depression. In many such societies, any mental health condition is labelled ‘madness’ and it is mostly attributed to witchcraft or that it came about after the victim broke some societal taboos and norms.

Consequently, those suffering from mental health conditions are shunned at best or kept in captivity away from the public. It is also considered inappropriate for one to talk about his or her mental health issues.

Let us all unite to kick out stigma even as we celebrate this year’s World Mental Health Day.