Mental health issues show we aren’t talking

Speaking to a therapist about the issues you are dealing with doesn’t make you a lesser person.

By  Sylvia Mwichuli

CEO

Public Relations Society of Kenya

What you need to know:

  • What happens when you compress issues and concerns, eventually, the pressure builds and blows up. 
  • Communication is a social skill that allows people to interact effectively and appropriately with others.

The current trends in mental health issues are, least to say, alarming. Waking up every other day to reports of someone having committed suicide should be a wake-up call to all of us to start taking mental health issues seriously. 

