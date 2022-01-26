Mental health issues show we aren’t talking

The current trends in mental health issues are, least to say, alarming. Waking up every other day to reports of someone having committed suicide should be a wake-up call to all of us to start taking mental health issues seriously.

Gone are the days when we’d sweep things under the carpet and throw around comments like “It’s un-African” or “We don’t talk about that openly”. That is what has got us here. Silence. What happens when you compress issues and concerns, eventually, the pressure builds and blows up.

Communication is a social skill that allows people to interact effectively and appropriately with others. Bottling up issues is what has led to the increase in suicide cases and other mental health challenges. Cases have been reported of spouses just leaving their families without an explanation.

That speaks to the state of our society. What kind of environment are we fostering in our homes? Can our children speak freely about their issues at school? Can our househelps tell us about their challenges? Do our spouses speak to us freely about issues in their lives?

Unsurprisingly, a husband will lose his job but hide it from his wife for fear of ridicule for seeming vulnerable. Are we supportive enough to those around us? Sadly, we have been propagating such issues, maybe unconsciously.

Counselling packages

The increase in cases of mental health issues in the past two years has, however, been brought to the fore by the Covid-19 pandemic. And that initiated conversations previously not openly held. That’s the first step: Acknowledging that we have a problem. Actioning on it requires the combined effort of all players. Introduce fireside chats after work or church service and get to learn a little bit more than someone’s second name. It goes a long way.

Speaking to a therapist about the issues you are dealing with doesn’t make you a lesser person. In fact, the media ought to amplify messaging, on their platforms, of therapists who are available to help people to navigate issues at little or no fee. Insurers, probably with guidance from the Insurance Regulatory Authority, can also include counselling packages in their product offering.

With our lives largely driven by technology in the advent of the coronavirus, we have to treble our efforts in reaching out to people, especially the youth, who feel that they have access to everything in their phones and, therefore, withdraw from human interaction. Let’s encourage them to open up.

Exercise is one thing that should help with overcoming mental health issues. It doesn’t have to be a complex activity; a simple walkabout in your estate or a hike at Karura Forest should do you some good. Organise such activities, get someone to coordinate what your team will do during the hike and, at the end of the exercise, you will have burnt some calories and exhaled while at it.

This is a clarion call to all sectors to join hands and be a part of the conversation. Let’s be deliberate and offer solutions to this issue.