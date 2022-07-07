Mental check-up for leaders

A presidential candidate in Kenya must be a citizen by birth and qualified to vie for election as an MP, nominated by a political party or as an independent, and nominated by no fewer than 2,000 voters each in over half of the counties.

The minimum qualifications include not owing allegiance to a foreign state, being a registered voter and holding a degree from a university recognised in Kenya. One must not be a public officer or in a state office except President, Deputy President or MP; must meet the moral and ethical requirements under the Leadership and Integrity Act; must not hold dual citizenship, bankrupt, of unsound mind or sentenced to prison for more than six months.

They must not have abused public office or contravened Chapter Six of the Constitution or been dismissed from public office for contravening Articles 75, 76, 77 and 78 of the Constitution. One must submit several documents—including academic certificates—and pay nomination fees to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

This year’s presidential aspirants initially numbered more than 60 but were whittled down to four through vetting. IEBC was very strict in all aspects of the requirements—save for subjecting the candidates to a mental examination. The four should have presented a psychiatrist’s clean bill of health.

Manifestos

Every candidate has released his manifesto but some of the documents are weird. For instance, it is illegal to grow, process, distribute, sell and consume marijuana in the country; for a presidential candidate to openly advocate its legalisation and use is absurd and wrongly excites the younger generation.

A Kenyan President can rule for up to two five-year terms. It is prudent that the President is morally, mentally and physically sound. Let the candidates undergo mental check-up to ensure that Kenya’s next Commander-in-Chief is of sound mind.

We cannot achieve our national goals under the stewardship of a mentally unstable President.



