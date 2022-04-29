Men should take up their fair share of birth control burden

Family planning has primarily been the burden of women. The technological landscape in the past somewhat justified the disproportionate responsibility placed on women to solely shoulder the responsibility of family planning.

While there are numerous family planning options available to women, including contraceptive pills, the patch, hormonal injections, cooper intrauterine devices (IUDs), there are only two forms of male contraception; condoms and vasectomy. The latter’s uptake has been resisted by men due to its rather permanent nature.

The gap is reflective of patriarchal values, which might have permeated into contraceptive technology research and think tanks.

The push for a more egalitarian society has highlighted the need for effective forms of male contraception. Breakthroughs in contraceptive technology have also presented an opportunity for men to take up their fair share of responsibility in birth control.

The most recent development is a male oral contraceptive pill with a 99 per cent efficacy rate in preventing pregnancy in animal tests by a team of scientists from the University of Minnesota in March this year.

Male contraceptive pill

The pill inhibits the production of sperms by blocking a receptor that binds vitamin A, an important component in sperm and embryo development.

The new possible entrant has been met with resistance and open hostility by most men. Some took to social media platforms to express their distaste for the pill, lacing their lack of enthusiasm with sexist memes and jokes.

Men opposed to oral contraception raise worthy concerns, such as the haunting possibility of permanent contraception and unforeseen side effects after long term use of the drug.

However, women, too, face effects such as disruption of the menstrual cycle, with symptoms such as bleeding in between periods, nausea, migraines, breast tenderness, sudden weight gain and decreased libido. Furthermore, there is a lot of emotional stress associated with birth control.

Men should embrace safe and effective forms of birth control and not assume it is strictly a woman’s role.