Mega projects to boost water, sanitation services 

The Constitution, in Article 43, accords each Kenyan the right to clean and safe water. This is also mirrored under the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 6), which obliges the government to provide universal and equitable access to affordable drinking water.

Given the rising demand for water and sanitation services, the government has strategically been investing billions of shillings in mega projects to address endemic water shortage in Nairobi and its environs. The current investment stands at Sh75 billion, which is the single largest investment since independence.

Nairobi’s daily water demand stands at 830 million litres, against a water production capacity of about 526 million litres. This translates to a daily deficit of 304 million litres.

The Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, in conjunction with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, is enhancing the capacity of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company.

Under a multi-level projects’ architecture, multiple mega dams are under construction and boreholes have been sunk by Athi Water Works Development Agency through a multi-agency collaborative framework.

A total of 193 high-yielding boreholes have been drilled and operationalised across the metropolis. These boreholes have a production capacity of 14 million litres per day, and serve more than two million people daily, especially in informal settlements.

The projects include Karimenu Dam II, which targets to provide 70 million litres to serve 850,000 consumers in Juja, Gatundu North and Ruiru townships while the remainder, 20 million litres, will be pumped into the city. The Northern Collector Tunnel, which is at 91 per cent completion, will yield 140 million litres per day for city supply while Ruiru II dam, once completed, will release water from Sasumua dam – currently being consumed in Kiambu – to serve Nairobi residents.

Others include Ndarugu II Dam, Maragua IV Dam and Gatei Dam, which, together with the Northern Collector Tunnel, Karimenu II and Ruiru II dam, will have a combined capacity of 618 million litres per day to serve Nairobi, Murang’a, Kajiado and Machakos counties.

Rehabilitating sewers

On sanitation, ongoing interventions will increase city coverage from the current 48 per cent to 55 per cent, serving an additional 400,000 residents by 2023. This entails unblocking and rehabilitating sewers to improve the quality of water and the riparian ecosystem as well as laying 33 km of sewer lines.

This has been complemented by the ongoing expansion of Dandora Estate Sewage Treatment Plant (Ruai), which targets to increase treatment capacity by 20,000 cubic metres per day.

The ministry has recovered hitherto encroached and grabbed land for water and sewerage installations, including Dandora, Kariobangi, Karen, Kahawa and Kabete water treatment plants as well as the Loresho reservoir.

The government, in collaboration with the Africa Development Bank and Agence Francaise de Development, will from this financial year roll out a four-year project that will see Sh10 billion invested each year to expand sanitation coverage.

These projects would not have been attained without the support and commitment by President Uhuru Kenyatta and development partners.

However, there have been funding and land acquisition hiccups. Land acquisition has become expensive lately, as most of it is privately owned. We are, however, addressing these setbacks through a multi-agency team.

The ministry is focused on its mandate and is currently implementing more than 600 projects across the country.