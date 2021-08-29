Mega projects spur economic growth, but ruin environment and livelihoods

SGR

The SGR across Mbagathi river in Kitengela. It has been subjected to an environmental impact assessment to minimise social and ecological impacts.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Tobias Nyumba  &  Diego Juffe Bignoli

What you need to know:

  • Construction of the SGR has disturbed natural water flows causing unexpected flooding, water pollution and channeling of surface runoffs.
  • This leads to gulley erosions and downstream flooding, affecting small-scale farmers, pastoralists and wildlife whose livelihoods and survival depend on these resources.

There is an unprecedented growth of development projects across the globe. Renewed global strategies such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the G7 countries’ Build Back Better World have committed up to US$40 trillion to support infrastructure development in the global south. Suddenly, governments are investing in new roads, railways, pipelines, power lines and other infrastructure projects.

