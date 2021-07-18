Meeting to seek partnerships for global peace and security

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at the 74th Session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters on September 25, 2019 in New York. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Macharia Kamau

What you need to know:

  • The current A3 members are Kenya, Niger and Tunisia, with the latter two due to be replaced by Ghana and Gabon next year.
  • Kenya is also part of a growing group of UN member states advocating consensus on the climate change-security nexus.

Kenya’s two-year tenure as an elected United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member just passed the six-month mark. The seat is a platform for Kenya to demonstrate consistent leadership in the articulation of the continental peace and security agenda at the global arena.

