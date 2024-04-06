Mediocrity undercuts Kenya’s strategic advantage

Governments, like corporations, require top talent in order to run efficiently, innovatively, and profitably.

That is why the spectre of bogus academic papers and incompetent personnel filling public offices is reason for concern. We can’t be competitive as a country under such shameful, criminal but avoidable circumstances.

Small wonder that, even with massive budgetary allocations, public enterprises have perpetually failed the citizenry.

Incompetent and unqualified public servants jeopardise Kenya’s strategic future. Our bad manners would be sacrilegious in other jurisdictions that understand statecraft and, therefore, allow meritocracy to reign supreme.

Take the US for instance. Aware of the power of top talent, in 1990, Congress initiated the H-1B Visa program. The philosophical underpinning of this special Visa is to allow specialised folks to work in the US. It is not for nothing that the US is a hotbed of startups, innovation, and patents.

To be fair, someone is trying to trim the suckers. Anti-graft agency EACC and the DCI have tried to nab the cheats. But, so far, it amounts to mere lip service. While it’s easy to nab workers with forged papers, the problem runs deeper. Apparently, there are those holding authentic certificates but did not go through the mandatory academic formation.

We have a whole brigade of officers who claim possession of genuine academic certificates sanctioned by legitimate institutions, yet, in practice, there is a huge chasm between what the papers assert and what the officers can deliver.

Incompetence is rife in our organisations because people bought examination papers and outsourced writing theses. The result is incompetence. Yet, even with runaway incompetence, most organisations have conveniently chosen to bury heads in the sand. It is indecent complacency and complicity.

The public service, sadly, has for long been a playground for influential people in society to dump their cronies, mistresses, and relatives.

But this model is unsustainable. It has spectacularly failed to usher the country to Canaan. Instead, it has produced mediocrity, sterility of imagination, incompetence, inefficiency, corruption, and toxic work environment riddled by vicious organisational politics. If you disconnect the rigours and sanctity of scholarship and pupilage from work, you are basically courting disaster. The ultimate loser is the taxpayer as well as the country as a collective.

Lest we forget, the Kenyan society chose the competitive marketplace philosophy of doing stuff. It means that ambition, hard work, talent, innovation should be honoured and rewarded. We are not an egalitarian society. It is, therefore, criminal and even immoral to have a select few beating the system at the expense of the common good.

Apart from technical competence to work, proper schooling opens new vistas in people. A robust education, especially with a tinge of the humanities, prepares bureaucrats for civil service and citizenship all critical for the construction of the state and its wealth.

One solution to this would have been the use of the Balanced Score Card (BSC) introduced in the civil service under the late President Mwai Kibaki regime.

Though noble in intention, the tool has been ruthlessly sullied and watered down. Most folks lack understanding of its fundamentals. Some of those tasked with administering it are themselves the culprits of either fake papers or the aptly-xalled “sexually transmitted grades” or other unethical means used to secure papers. The BSC is also being weaponised against juniors.

This brings us to the next possible remedy — competence exams. See, in places like China, civil servants take entrance exams. For us, to begin with, we will need a radical and aggressive examination system for the existing workforce. The Kenya School of Government could be tasked with this critical exercise. It will be expensive, disruptive, but well worth it in the long run.

But it all boils down to leadership. We love arguing that the public sector is rotten beyond repair. True. The sector has its fair share of demons. Still, even demons can be exorcised with the right will and leadership in each sub-sector. Kenya needs a new zeitgeist in the public sector. Kenyans need leaders who are ambitious, imaginative, judicious, bold, transformative, and visionary.

If such leaders cherish excellence, they will not entertain, protect, and ignore mediocrity in their organisations.



