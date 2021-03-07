Medics’ strikes are a threat to UHC success

It’s now running into the fourth month, for some counties, since medics went on strike. Indeed, a number of the devolved units have become synonymous with such strikes.

One worries about the fate of private citizens who have sacrificed to register with NHIF only for the medical scheme to be rendered useless, especially in rural areas where NHIF-accredited health facilities are scarce.

That is why the oft-touted universal health coverage (UHC) may never succeed. A bigger portion of NHIF monies are claimed by private hospitals. Instructively, most members have opted for these outpatient facilities since, despite their dubitable credibility, promise a modicum of reliable services.

Most are relatively well staffed, operate throughout and dispense essential medicines upon prescription. In contrast, public facilities — especially the lower-level ones — hardly operate at night, which worsens over the weekend. Besides, they are rarely stocked with medicines; so, patients are directed to the nearest chemist, where they incur extra costs despite their monthly NHIF subscriptions. One then wonders whether UHC, a government project, will be dependent on the private sector.

Consider the arrangement where students in public learning institutions were attached to their nearest public medical facilities for their healthcare. How would they cope amid the ‘new normal’ characterised by the ever-striking health workers? All these illustrate why the country ought to have a candid conversation on devolution of health.

This is critical as county governments have often blamed late disbursement of funds by the national government for their health crises. But while they fix their eyes on the National Treasury, other players are busy making ‘good’ use of the NHIF basket. Meanwhile, leased medical equipment continue to attract huge payouts despite being underutilised.

Moribund health facilities

Recently, we were told that the government plans to enforce recruitment of more citizens into the NHIF scheme. How will this additional population benefit when the ones on board are dying of simple medical conditions due to moribund health facilities? How many reputable private hospitals admit patients with the ordinary NHIF subscription?

Why should the lower class be conscripted into the scheme when they have a slim chance of benefitting? NHIF would have been one of the best schemes ever were it to be aligned with an efficient health system. But even amid rip-off by fraudsters who conspire to inflate medical bills, it’s resilient.

Instructively, if queues around drug stores are anything to go by, expenditure on medical care comes second only to food. But the devil is in the detail: The majority procure self-prescription medication after failing to access affordable and reliable healthcare services.

Until order is restored in the health function, anybody preaching about UHC remains a peddler of false hope.