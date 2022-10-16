Media should tell the climate story louder

The question on everyone’s mind is how the new government will solve the crisis of our time: the runaway cost of living.

Kenyans are at the mercy of sky-rocketing expenses. But even though the issue gets fair media coverage, there seems to be a missing link between the challenges and how they are affected by the climate crisis.

The media seem to be forgetting to give much-needed attention to this bigger catastrophe—one that affects us all but Africans the most.

Numbers don’t lie, and science backs the data. A February report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that we have a slim chance to act on global heating to avoid its worst effects yet.

And at the launch of last year’s IPCC report, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called it a ‘Code Red’ for humanity.

In under a month, Africa will host COP27, which is an opportunity for the media on the continent to tell their stories and change the narrative.

But why is the climate emergency making headlines as often as it should, at home?

Among local communities in Africa, where these impacts are felt the most, the level of awareness on what causes the climate crisis and how to tackle it is alarmingly low.

On the climate crisis, the media in Africa can be the missing link, helping our communities take charge of their future.

There will be no future if we don’t keep global heating below 1.5° Celsius. Reporting about the droughts and floods is all good.

Covering the plight of communities hit hardest by these calamities and as a result, drawing attention to their need for aid is crucial. This is not enough.

Climate crisis

To see a change in the way Africa reacts to the crisis, we should first cover climate issues. This means seeing climate stories through the same lens as health, education and other media priorities.

The climate crisis touches on every area of our lives. World Health Organization data shows air pollution causes over seven million deaths annually, a figure higher than HIV and malaria numbers.

The climate emergency has also devastated Africa’s economies as people lose homes and businesses to floods. At the very heart of this disaster is a food security crisis.

As journalists cover politics, let climate issues come up in interviews with leaders.

But the media need to break down the science. The news is mostly packaged in reports that are hard for a layman to understand. Climate experts can remove the complexities within such stories.

Let the media demand accountability and start conversations on the climate crisis. Journalists can call out politicians, policymakers and Global North polluters on their shortcomings.

Since the climate crisis is a result of rich countries building their economies on the back of fossil fuels, Africa need to be vocal about polluters paying for the damage.

Lastly, the media can tell solution stories. The climate crisis is disastrous but has created resilient communities trying to bounce back.

Stories of hope and innovation can inspire people amid the climate emergency The story of our continent can inspire the world to make a better tomorrow.