Media should continue speaking truth to power

Happy New Year, Kenya! I begin the year by commending members of the Fourth Estate for their unwavering commitment to the people of Kenya, bringing to their attention events as they unfold.

I have one particular message for you scribes: stay on course and be more aggressive in speaking truth to power.

The Kenyan media must stay focused on its vital role at this time, as democracy faces its greatest test since the country’s return to political pluralism slightly over three decades ago.

From electoral autocracy to mysterious and unexplained disappearances; from a pliant legislature to a fit-for-purpose Judiciary; and in the face of those wielding power treating court orders as rumours, we seem to be speeding back to a dark, bygone era at an unprecedented velocity.

It is at such a time that the media must ensure the good governance of the country by promoting transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

This is the moment for our media to live up to its watchdog role. This watchdog role is essential in a democratic society like the one we strive to build, where the people must know what their government is doing, and the government must do what the people want. In other words, when all voices have been muted, the pen must speak.

I am gratified that the media has continued to keenly observe the activities of those in authority and fearlessly expose those who undermine our democracy and the rule of law, as well as those who go against the principles of transparency and accountability.

The Kenyan media must aggressively speak for the people and represent their interests, serving as a check on the government while educating us, the people, on responsible citizenship. It must hold leaders accountable.

This accountability and good governance entails, among other things, the upholding of principles of transparency, accountability, and popular participation. A strong and independent media ensures improved governance and increased civic participation in a country’s administration.

However, where the media is weak or compromised, corruption, opaque elections, sectarianism, and impunity reign.

The media must probe and expose the rampant corruption and financial irregularities pervading National government, counties and other arms of our governance.

They must expose, among other things, the rot and opacity in our public procurement system, the rent-seeking practices of our leaders, money laundering webs, and innovative tax evasion practices.

As they do this, they should not forget to educate the people on the implications and consequences of these vices. The media must keep the flame of the country’s democracy and good governance burning.

We cannot forget the fact that the rampant cases of abductions being witnessed in the country are a blot on the conscience of right-thinking members of our society.

I wish our media fraternity a fruitful year, knowing that the terrain you will be navigating is fraught with pitfalls and diabolical temptations.