Media houses must embrace digital-era tools

These days, as a Kenyan with a smartphone running those 2GB bundles a day, how do you access your news? The era of social media has enabled us to get the latest in politics, gossip, sports and all other kinds of news from the comfort of basically where you are.

Over the past 17 years, the media landscape has dramatically changed, further resulting in an easier access of information because of the mushrooming and arrival of vernacular television and radio stations.

However, for the past few decades, the legacy media landscape has witnessed an erosion of the economic vibrancy. For example, newspaper circulation has been dropping since 2013 while TV took big hit in 2014 with the digital migration.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK), in its recently released “State of Media Survey 2021” report, indicated that 40 per cent of Kenyans do not watch TV, a jump from 26 per cent last year. Despite radio remaining the main source of news and information for political issues and current affairs, it faces competition from the likes of the more conversation-driven social media and podcasts. Clearly, the digital media is a fast-growing field.

The past two decades have been definitive for the media. First off, the operating environment has become freer and more liberalised and competitive. Notably, the new or digital media is beginning to challenge the traditional players as the preferred platform for accessing news and information.

User-generated content

The information society is becoming inseparable, thanks to communication media, which enables or allows interactive communication through the internet and mobile telephony. The 61.41 million mobile subscribers and 21.75 million internet users in Kenya show mobile phones are the leading platform for information access. They enable users to access voice, text and the internet on one platform.

It is clear that new media has enhanced journalism and altered the modes of information access. Internet-based applications have opened the door for user-generated content and blogging, decentralising information sharing at an unprecedented speed or level and made it potentially viable for everyone to act as a journalist, creating, modifying and sharing content with a large audience.

With the shift of audiences online, media houses need to reposition themselves and adopt new strategies to remain relevant. Local media stakeholders have called for a shift in journalism if the revered industry is thrive.

Last December, MCK boss David Omwoyo stated the Radio Africa Group end-of-year award ceremony that adoption of technology is the only guarantee for survival and growth in the industry. He urged media practitioners to seize the opportunities created by the digital media.

As he said, this is “the direction that the media need to take to survive in these dynamic times”.