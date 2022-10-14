Mechanisation of smallholder farms holds the key to Africa’s food security

Africa is currently facing an unprecedented food deficit. But food shortage is a recurrent problem in the continent.

Annually, about 250 million people in the Sub-Saharan region face serious food insecurity. An estimated five million of these are Kenyans.

One of the biggest hindrances to food security in Africa is that smallholder farmers produce more than 70 per cent of the continent's food using Stone Age tools.

Yet more than ever before, these farmers face major climate and geopolitical shocks.

This calls for sustainable mitigation measures and new modes of production.

To begin with, smallholder food production needs to be upscaled through mechanisation. Urgently. We are talking about small-scale technologies like walking tractors, mini tillers, thrashers and so on.

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization, mechanisation is the application of tools, implements and machinery to boost food production. Mechanisation can be human, animal or mortar-powered.

The use of modern technology in agriculture will help the continent to better absorb the perennial shocks facing agriculture.

Because Africa relies on imports to meet food deficits, it is more prone to shocks than other continents.

These shocks include climate change, pandemics like Covid-19 and the current Russia-Ukraine war. These severely disrupted food supply chains.

The need for mechanisation is more urgent in areas like Central Kenya, where land has become increasingly fragmented over the past few decades.

The current land use and management system in Kenya are unsustainable, yet full reforms are unlikely due to the political sensitivities around the land.

Land fragmentation remains a big problem. In a country relying heavily on rain and size for food production, addressing land fragmentation is urgent.

The solutions are multi-faceted and require a multi-sectoral approach. Mechanisation is one of them.

It is important to note, though, that use of machines may not directly improve yields. There are many factors involved. However, mechanisation triggers other yield-increasing factors like quickening planting, harvesting and reducing waste.

Generally, mechanisation has the following advantages for smallholder farmers:

First off, it increases output. Better soil turning and better mineral access could improve the quantity of yields through timely planting and harvesting, which are major hurdles in smallholder food production in Africa due to the short planting window in many parts and labour shortages.

Secondly, it improves the quality of the produce. A tractor or power tiller has more tillage power than a hoe.

The purpose of turning soils (digging) is to aerate the soils, enabling roots to access more minerals, which contributes to better quality harvests. The deeper the better.

Tedious activities

Thirdly, mechanisation reduces farm drudgery. This is relevant to Kenya. Nothing puts the youth off agriculture more than the tedious activities involved in farming.

Food production is by nature a dreary enterprise: it is worse when human power is the only available means of production.

Many youths would find using power tillers much more engaging than using a fork jembe, which incidentally was a common insult when we were growing up.

Mechanisation means the division of labour. This means tasks become easier and more enjoyable, leading to better output. Eventually, all this will create more employment opportunities.

Fourthly and on a more general plane, mechanisation means improved farmers’ livelihoods and significant contribution to the national economy.

But, for mechanisation to be successful, several things need to happen. Importantly, there has to be demand for it. Any policy intervention to promote mechanisation should first affirm its demand.

There is a demand for the mechanisation of smallholder farming in Kenya. The following are the indicators.

First, the country’s population has increased rapidly over the past few decades. This, coupled with fast urbanisation, has created hungry urban food markets. And urbanisation has pulled many young people out of rural farms.

Secondly, economic expansion has uplifted a large number of Kenyans into the middle class. Today, 42 per cent of Kenyans are categorised as middle-class.

According to the African Development Bank, these are individuals who spend between two to 10 dollars per day per head.

This population has disposable incomes to afford a balanced diet, the quantity and quality of which requires much more sophisticated technology than is currently being used by smallholder farmers.

The increased demand for food has been inversely proportional to diminishing land size. With no more land for farm expansion, the only option is to intensify farming for more yield.

Intensification can only be successful through technology.

There are several models for mechanisation. The African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET) proposes the following supply models; the Private sector-driven model, farmer-to-farmer service where farmers pool resources to buy machinery, and the government-driven model, where the government heavily subsidises the cost of mechanisation as happens in Tanzania. The first model would be the most suitable for Kenya.

For a predominantly market economy like ours, ACET outlines the role of government in mechanisation as follows: provision of infrastructure, supporting research and development, linking farmers and other actors like NGOs, bilateral and multilateral stakeholders, capacity building and making policies and strategies.

Africa will never be food secure if smallholder farmers are not helped to improve production using modern technology. There are no two ways of technology. It is either we adopt it or perish.