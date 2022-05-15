Means to sustain excise duty through Finance Bill, 2022

The National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee has been receiving views from the public on the proposals in the Finance Bill for this year.

Other than meeting the constitutional requirement for public participation, it’s important for the public to review and debate how the Jubilee administration is seeking to raise the money needed for its last Budget. Debates of this nature facilitate a rich discourse and help to foster a robust tax regime that supports enterprise as the government pursues the revenue it so dearly needs.

Historically, excise was a key form of revenue generation for medieval England. The monarch made resources (land) available for use to generate produce. He or she then excised a portion of this produce as tax, hence the name “excise tax.”

Over the last century, excise tax has been used to discourage consumption of harmful products, hence the tag “sin tax.” Today, excise duty is a mainstream revenue driver in many economies, including Kenya, where it accounts for about one-fifth of total tax revenues. It has also gone beyond taxing the so-called “sins” as juice and bottled water manufacturers pay it.

Financial services

An analysis of the contributors to excise duty between 2015 and 2020 from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics suggests that the “sin tax” shows a declining contribution from beer, from 31.2 per cent to 18.6 per cent, tracking the reduction in volume of beer consumed. Conversely, latter entrants such as airtime and financial services have grown.

This trend suggests that perhaps some of the excisable goods, such as beer, are approaching revenue maximisation levels. As a result of the perennial increases in the excise duty rate on beer for example, the inevitable price increase (noting that excise duty is borne by the ultimate consumer), consumption lags.

With a lag in consumption, barley farmers suffer from slower off-take by the beer manufacturers. In comparison, a favourable excise duty regime for sorghum and cassava-based beer has led to year-on-year growth in sorghum production.

An important dividend of a favourable tax policy for sorghum and cassava-based beer is that the manufacturers are able to serve the lower levels of the market. Consequently, government benefits from additional tax and lower curative healthcare costs associated with illicit alcohol consumption. It’s important for government to consider safeguarding the hard-fought gains of reducing illicit alcohol consumption, especially considering the surprising 2018 World Health Organization’s annual estimate of illicit alcohol consumption at 490 million litres in Kenya.

Duty increases

The basis of the excise duty increases in the Finance Bill 2022 is the disputed excise duty adjustment published in October 2021. Even disregarding the potential negative impact of an additional inflationary adjustment in October 2022 and the proposed 25 per cent excise duty on glass bottles, a critical consideration will be the unenviable position of potential refunds were the court to rule that the October 2021 adjustment is unconstitutional.

Further, an inflationary adjustment in October 2022 would mean three excise duty rate changes in two years. Assuming a stable 5 per cent inflation in 2022, over a two-year period, beer would have suffered more than 20 per cent excise duty rate increase.

Even as we craft a national tax policy, we should reflect on the excise duty regimes of other comparable economies. For example, it is worth understanding how Tanzania, with one-third of the excise duty rates applicable in Kenya, collects roughly the same amount of excise tax on beer. Holding the excise duty regime on sorghum-based beer has shown that in the medium- to long-term, government stands to benefit from increased revenues.

Government should also consider holding the excise duty regime constant for at least two years to enable build up of consumption volumes for excisable products. Ultimately, this will achieve a win-win result for all stakeholders, including a predictable growing and sustainable excise tax regime.