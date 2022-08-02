Mboya: Twelve year old's fight for life underscores the role of lobbies in disability rights

That the topmost United Nations body dealing with disability waded into the controversy of the British boy whose life hangs in the balance as his family haggled with doctors over a planned switching off the life support machines underpins the power of lobbying, which many African countries, Kenya included has not fully tapped into.

An undercurrent in the case that has grabbed headlines in the United Kingdom is the whole issue of online challenges where children and teens- and at times even adults- engage in dangerous escapades either to win monetary awards or chase clout on social media- which also ultimately has some monetary connotation.

According to media reports, Archie Battersbee, who has been described as a talented gymnast, has been in a coma since he was found unresponsive with a ligature around his neck at his home in Southend on April 7 - allegedly after taking part in a social media trend known as the 'blackout challenge'.

With his condition showing no signs of improvement, doctors decided to put Archie off life support, which in essence means that he would be dead. His parents would hear none of it and went to court. However, the judges ruled in the medics’ favour.

As the battle of the silks raged in Her Majesty’s Court of law, the United Nations UN Committee on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (UN CRPD) issued an injunction stating that the UK government must keep Archie alive while the committee considers the case, Premier Christian News of the United Kingdom reported.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, the families’ lawyers had made a last-ditch application to the UN CRPD on Friday following the refusal of the UK’s Supreme Court to intervene in the case the day before.

Archie’s mother Hollie Dance attributed the reprieve to her strong Christian faith while Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre who has been supporting the families’ case, said: “We are delighted with the response from the UN.

While lauding the strong case prosecuted by the Christian Legal Centre, the whole issue brings me to the issue of lobbying for disability rights in our part of the world. In most cases people living with disability(PLWD) in our neck of the woods are left clutching at straws because there are no strong legal instruments to ease their way of life.

Buildings, both public and privately owned, are never planned with PLWDs in mind and it is usual to find people with crutches puffing and huffing on stairs when there are blackouts and lifts are not working.

There have been many cases of PWLDs, especially women and girls getting sexually assaulted and even if they report the incidences little, if any, action is taken against the perpetrators. At this juncture, I want to doff my cap to my friends like Harun Hassan, the CEO of the National Council of People With Disabilities (NCPWD) and Kenyan-born British Paralympian and philanthropist Anne Wafula Strike. The two have been in the trenches fighting for the rights of PLWDs at the national and international levels. Also referred to as the "choking challenge" or the "pass-out challenge," the

Now to the issue of online challenges and the potential risks they pose to those taking part. Information on the net describes “blackout challenge" as a game that encourages users to hold their breath until they pass out due to a lack of oxygen.

Already Tik Tok has issued statements distancing itself from the challenge even as reports emerge of pending lawsuits against the company for the deaths of children who took part in such challenges. Locally, the Daily Nation recently ran a story on the lengths some people go in their clout chasing.