May all strive for carbon-free Christmas fete

Christmas is here! The season of giving with lots of celebrations, parties and family get-togethers taking over. A beautiful time, indeed. Why don’t we make the most of it by gifting the next generation the best gift ever? A green future.

A carbon-free environment can only be achieved if we are keen on our activities and the impact they will cause on our environment.

We can all regulate our actions and find alternatives to the products that can cause harm to our environment. The homely activities we are about to embark on as we celebrate Christmas affect our environment massively.

Just to highlight a few, the charcoal used during a barbecue, the carbonated drinks in plastics, the tumblers and other plastics used with fast foods. Do we care how they are used and disposed of?

Do people question how some individuals just throw plastics and other used products through the window while travelling on our roads?

Stern measures

The government should come up with stern measures to curb these vile behaviours. The cutting down of vegetation for Christmas trees is a challenge not only in Kenya but the world over.

Excessive Christmas lighting that is believed to add some beauty and the feel of the festivities should also be regulated. The poor disposal of gift wrappers, a notorious behaviour that most of us are guilty of, affects our environment.

Heavy travel contributes highly to carbon emissions as more vehicles head to Christmas destinations. Reckless use of fireworks and the emissions produced by generators for overnight vigils and other activities also pollute the environment. Well, the list is endless.

Many people pollute the environment without realising that they are doing so. Environmental conversation and action are now part of us. It directly relates to and is applicable to our lifestyle choices. The earlier we make the right choices, the better for us and future generations. Now that you know, be responsible and take action!