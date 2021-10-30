Mausoleum a lasting hat tip to Collela Mazee

Journalist Mark Agutu’s widespread media story that laid bare the poor state of musician Doctor Collela Mazee’s (Richard Samuel Owino) grave site is what triggered the plan by his fans to build a mausoleum.

Upon reading the story, Wilson Were, an ardent benga connoisseur, undertook a personal pilgrimage to Uriri sub-county in Migori County to see for himself the state of the grave. Once there, he took pictures and posted them on Facebook, to the astonishment of many.

Fans, admirers and benga lovers felt scandalised over the sorry state of the grave of one of Kenya’s most popular benga artistes. The stark images soon went viral worldwide. Within a week, a separate dedicated Facebook wall was created by David Opiyo, a fan, who aptly named it “Dr. Collela Mazee & VB Fan Page”.

Followers quickly agreed to undertake a rehabilitation of the grave site, with a core team picked to coordinate the efforts. The team, under my chairmanship, comprised of organising secretary George Juma Ngodhe , treasurer Remjius Mbeche, Mark Agutu, Thomas Okelo Ochieng’, David Opiyo, George Ouma Jojo, Gordon Ondiek and Wilson Were.

Two Collela Mazee family representatives – Betty Collela and Freddy Collela – were also co-opted into the committee. Other members included Ben Ojode, Ouma Atonga, Mildred Atieno, Dr Richard and benga musician John Ogega Magneto.

Odrapar Mausoleum

We were also charged with delivering establishing a permanent “Odrapar Dr Collela Mazee Memorial Mausoleum”. The fundraising and construction targeted a launch date of March 7, 2021, the 21st anniversary of the great musician’s death. An online crowdfunding campaign started from late November 2020 into the early part of this year.

However, by late February, it became apparent that the amount raised was not enough, making delivery of phase 1 unachievable. The committee opted to use the anniversary in March for the project’s official groundbreaking ceremony. This was followed by a renewed aggressive fundraising campaign.

Soon, funds to restore the grave by mid-April were raised. Phase 2, consisting of putting up the mausoleum building, followed immediately. Online fundraising efforts were further strengthened by appealing to a wider audience of benga lovers, musicians, Collela’s personal friends, family members and ardent supporters of cultural arts. More funds flowed in, which enabled the project team to finish the construction.

Today, all are glad that the King of Benga has finally received proper recognition for his rich legacy in the form of the Odrapar Mausoleum. It is a testimony to the greatness of a man who put to use his great musical talent and skills to capture the imaginations of many Kenyans who grew up loving benga music.