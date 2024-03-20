Mature with no wrinkles: 60 years of Kenya-Swiss ties

This year, Kenya and Switzerland celebrate six decades of diplomatic ties and friendship. An old German-speaking song titled Sixty Years and Not a Bit Wise says, “Maturity, kid, has nothing to do with wrinkles.”

These words perfectly encapsulate our bilateral relations: Trusted, mature and yet full of energy and dynamism.

No wrinkles anywhere! My visit to Nairobi reaffirms the strong bonds that unite our two countries, shedding light on the immense potential for growth ahead. It isn’t just about celebrating history; it’s about shaping the future.

As we develop Switzerland’s “Africa Strategy for 2025-2028”, this visit allows me to gather insights while highlighting Kenya’s increasing significance in the global stage, especially for the economy, regional security and democracy.

While formal relations between Switzerland and Kenya began in 1964, the Swiss presence in the country dates back even further.

The establishment of the Swiss Consulate in Nairobi in 1955 highlights Switzerland’s longstanding recognition of the city as a pivotal trading hub in East Africa.

Thriving trade partnership

What began with aid has evolved into a thriving trade partnership. Today, some 70 firms in Kenya with ties to Switzerland, both multinationals and small and medium-sized enterprises, collectively generate over 2,000 jobs. In both Switzerland and Kenya, SMEs are the backbone of the economy.

Kenya’s leading role in the climate change agenda, and in the aftermath of the trailblazing Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi last year, has attracted Swiss impact investors into the cleantech sector, aligning with both countries’ shared commitment to sustainable development.

Kenya’s emergence as a hub for fintech startups has captured the attention of Switzerland, one of the leading financial centers in the world.

Switzerland, ranked as the most innovative country for the 13th consecutive time, eagerly anticipates collaborations in digitalisation.

Beyond innovation, our partnership extends to integrity. The signing of the Framework for the Return of Assets from Corruption and Crime to Kenya in 2018 highlights our joint fight against corruption.

Kenya’s role in peace and stability is crucial in this volatile region. Switzerland, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, builds on Kenya’s previous Council membership (2020-21), particularly in climate and security.

60 years of friendship

Our cooperation in security, notably through the support of the International Peace Support Training Center (IPSTC) in Nairobi, remains vital.

We share a commitment to enhancing multilateralism as hosts of global UN headquarters. Directors-general of the UN in Nairobi and Geneva exchanged visits to enhance cooperation.

Switzerland supports the Gigiri Master Plan to upgrade UNON’s conference facilities with Herzog & De Meuron, one of the world’s leading Swiss architect firms, being part of the project.

As we celebrate 60 years of friendship, our journey continues with exciting developments ahead. Concrete engagements are under way: A forthcoming Memorandum of Understanding in research, technology and innovation promising a new era of collaboration, in science and research, and negotiations of an Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation, anticipated to fortify our investments and trade ties.

Additionally, there are efforts to establish an Air Service Agreement will restore direct flights between Switzerland and Kenya, consequently enhancing connectivity.

Notably, discussions regarding a potential free trade agreement between EFTA and the EAC or Kenya are also in progress, further reinforcing the economic partnership.

In these 60 years, our Swiss-Kenyan partnership has certainly matured. As we forge ahead, let’s keep our bond strong and vibrant, working together for mutual benefit and a future filled with promise. Here’s to the next chapter of our long friendship.