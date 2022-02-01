Match sewerage with expansion and population

Mombasa Central Police Station

This picture taken on January 28, 2022 shows Mombasa's Central Police Station traffic department compound flooded with raw sewage. Officers were forced to relocate their operations to the Inspection Unit offices.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  David M. Kigo

  • Most counties experience burst sewers or overflown septic tanks, which is the most common method of disposal.
  • Releasing raw sewage directly into water bodies, as almost always happens, is degradation of the environment.

As towns develop rapidly and rural-urban migration increases with many Kenyans in search of greener pastures, infrastructural development like sewer connections and fresh water supply is a challenge.

