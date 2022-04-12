Mass transfer of teachers is good but be careful

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) plans to embark on a mass transfer of tutors with a view to balancing and utilising the available resources and for equitable distribution and optimal utilisation of its teaching staff.

That is a good move, but only if executed scrupulously with even the most subtle detail checked and rechecked; otherwise, it will culminate in a duel between TSC and trade unions — two long-standing foes —and the learners will, undoubtedly, bear the brunt of it . Academic connoisseurs have also cast doubt on how this will improve performance, which is one of the objectives and goals of teaching.

We may be staring at an academic grenade with the teachers unions holding the safety pin. Care must be taken lest it turns out to be another exercise in futility — like the much-frowned upon and loathed Teacher Professional Development Course (TPD), which caused a frenzy among teachers and has since been made to screech to a halt by MPs.

The hurry with which some policies as drafted, whose haulage is destined to teachers as though the country was being repossessed tomorrow, sometimes raises eyebrows ergo only opening a war front with their unions. Now, teachers are holding their breath waiting to see which criterion TSC will employ in the transfers that are causing jitters.

Human face

TSC has a way of silencing the presumed ‘rebels’ as regards its policies. One wakes up to a transfer letter directing them to report to a school in a banditry-torn area or from a leafy suburb in the city where the school van picks you from the gate to a far-flung place where only donkeys are the main means of transport and the school is tucked in some shrubs in the middle of nowhere.

That is what befell the Kenya National Teachers’ Pressure Group (KNTPG) members last year. Its Rift Valley representative, Nelson Kirui, was served with a transfer letter on his hospital bed, which did not sit well with many of his fellow teachers. The lobby had called on teachers to oppose the proposed TPD, a 30-year professional growth scheme for teachers.

Article 237 of the Constitution stipulates the mandate and functions of TSC. These include to register trained teachers; recruit and employ registered teachers; deploy the teachers to any public school or institution; and promote and transfer teachers.

To buttress this, the TSC’s Code of Regulations for Teachers, Chapter IV(1), requires it to “only recruit and employ trained registered teachers”, with the condition of “readiness to serve anywhere in Kenya, in any public school or educational institution” in which it considers their “services are required”. This is powerful arsenal in the commission’s armoury, enough to wrestle a defiant tutor to submission.

TSC should carry out the exercise with a human face, handling special needs, such as terminal illness and advanced age, with kid gloves. Fragile as that is, if not handled punctiliously, families will disintegrate and learning disrupted and syllabus coverage will peter out like snail slime on glass.