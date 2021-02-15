Marsabit conflict points at huge failure of leadership

During the negotiation of the 1783 Treaty of Paris, Benjamin Franklin wrote to the renowned botanist, Sir Joseph Banks, remarking that there was never a good war or a bad peace.

The American statesman, writing at the end of the US revolutionary war of independence against the British, further said if mankind was truly rational, then they would get to a point of “settling their differences without cutting throats”.

Franklin’s message suits the people of the northern frontier county of Marsabit, who have engaged in a never-ending feud. The traditional competition for water and pasture have morphed into a complex deadly conflict, claiming thousands of lives.

Besides the colossal human toll, the county lags behind across socioeconomic indicators. For instance, the maternal mortality rate is 1,127 for every 100,000 live births, compared to 495 nationally; 64 per cent of the population live in absolute poverty; a paltry 8.7 per cent has a high school education; and only 7.5 per cent of the households have access to electricity, compared to 75 per cent nationally.

It is true the region suffered what would constitute systemic marginalisation after Independence. However, the 2010 Constitution ushered in devolution, essentially allowing the residents to organise afresh politically, socially and economically.

Cattle rustling

Secondly, practices such as cattle rustling have transcended the cultural realm to become money-minting enterprises and retaliatory missions under the watch of community leaders. Thirdly, the porosity of the Kenya-Ethiopia border has anchored the proliferation of weapons into Marsabit.

However, the ensuing arms race is a function of communities working to fortify their destructive power.

Like the rest of Kenya, local residents deserve a functional leadership that can sustainably address the festering conflict. And it must start from the household. At the community level, the elders must bring their voice to bear on the ongoing peace initiatives. History confirms that no tribal grouping can prosper without making peace with others.

The search for peace is not only a function of the national government, but also a society-wide approach where elders play an indispensable role.

Conflict

The political class must desist from inciting, funding and profiteering from the conflict. The resources being used to perpetuate the anarchy should be channelled to productive sectors — including food security, infrastructure, healthcare and education.

Marsabit being a cosmopolitan polity, its leadership must be impartial, inclusive and accountable to the people to deliver on the vision of a cohesive and prosperous county of choice.

Finally, strife in Marsabit is a blot on national security and must end. To protect innocent lives and the vulnerable, the perpetrators, funders and beneficiaries of criminal activities must be identified, isolated and subjected to the full force of the law.