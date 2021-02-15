Marsabit conflict points at huge failure of leadership

Diana Mochache

Senior Principal Magistrate Diana Mochache hears a case on the Marsabit violence in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Adhere Cavince

What you need to know:

  • The porosity of the Kenya-Ethiopia border has anchored the proliferation of weapons into Marsabit.

  • The search for peace is not only a function of the national government, but also a society-wide approach where elders play an indispensable role.

During the negotiation of the 1783 Treaty of Paris, Benjamin Franklin wrote to the renowned botanist, Sir Joseph Banks, remarking that there was never a good war or a bad peace.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.