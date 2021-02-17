Marketers should tap into the inclusive technologies

In recent years, the global market has progressively developed assistive technologies to ensure that persons with disabilities (PWDs), or differently abled persons, can fully and meaningfully participate in the society and easily access public goods.

We have seen the emergence of gadgets such as Dot, the first Braille smartwatch, and Sesame phones, the touch-free smartphones. Hence, the contribution of PWDs is increasingly being included into global ways of working and connectedness.

But there are still glaring gaps in technology, especially locally. For instance, electronic commerce has, over time, revolutionised business operations with online shopping taking centre stage. As businesses ingrain inclusive practices in their operations and marketing, it is time to go beyond the spectre of perceived diversity and institute inclusive accessibility and practical means of participation for PWDs.

Online shopping websites, for instance, should, as a matter of priority, have functions that enable PWDs to shop. Most e-commerce websites use dynamic content such as cascading style sheets, flash and JavaScript for a good visual presentation to attract or retain consumers.

However, they are inaccessible PWDs, whose inability to shop due to the lack of dedicated interfaces is tantamount to marginalisation.

Techpreneurs ought to find inclusive interventions, which should be at the centre of our discourse on advancement, access to technology and the digital divide. Technologies should provide a facilitative and convenient shopping experience indiscriminately.

Technological infrastructure

They should also be made affordable to micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), specifically the women-owned, for wider reach through business to customer (B2C) e-commerce websites.

Web technological infrastructure is either insufficient or does not exist in terms of accessibility guidelines. But the the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.0) developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) work to facilitate the construction of universally accessible websites.

They are segmented as “perceivable”, meaning the user can easily perceive the interface components; “operable”, guiding the users on operating and navigating the interface; “understandable”, hence the contents should be understandable by all; and “robust”, meaning the information should be easily and meaningfully interpreted by a diverse users.

Undoubtedly, the global market is advancing towards innovation that prioritises inclusion. Businesses need to get on board with this and be intentional on inclusion.

Similarly, policymakers ought to pay attention to re-evaluating and reviewing e-commerce policies to, first, ensure that businesses have the necessary information to build inclusive platforms and, secondly, make sure that PWDs are a central part of designing their own solutions.

Ms Kahiu is advocacy communications and brand strategist; sally.kahiu@gmail.com.