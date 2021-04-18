Markers unfair to candidates in private schools

Diwopa Catholic Primary School

Rosemary Akinyi Orido who scored 412 marks in the 2020 KCPE results celebrates with teachers and parents of Diwopa Catholic Primary School on April 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

By  Ismail Arte Rage

What you need to know:

  • No private school student scored above 80 per cent in mathematics.
  • Similar deductions were made in all other subjects, except the languages. 

The level of moderation of the national examination results for private schools in the 2020 KCPE was unfair and seriously damaged the pupils’ morale. KCPE moderation, in which a student’s score is reduced by an independent marker to ensure assessment outcomes are within normal distribution of performance, has been done for private schools for many years. 

