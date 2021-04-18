Markers unfair to candidates in private schools

The level of moderation of the national examination results for private schools in the 2020 KCPE was unfair and seriously damaged the pupils’ morale. KCPE moderation, in which a student’s score is reduced by an independent marker to ensure assessment outcomes are within normal distribution of performance, has been done for private schools for many years.

With the belief that private schools have better opportunities than their public counterparts, their pupils’ individual subject marks are reduced. But the scores for private school students in the recently released results were over-moderated, giving the false impression that public schools performed better than their private counterparts. That resulting in their turning the tables on private schools and suddenly jump into the top ranks.

Nobody had seen this coming and, statistically, it cannot be that there was such a sudden change of performance between the public and private schools. An analysis of the 2020 KCPE shows that about 20 marks were deducted from a single subject like mathematics for, private school candidates.

This is, honestly, extreme and unreasonable. No private school student scored above 80 per cent in mathematics. Similar deductions were made in all other subjects, except the languages.

This has resulted in underscoring private schools’ pupils to levels much below the private schools. It is, therefore, a complete fallacy that private schools performed worse than their public counterparts. Such a thing cannot happen overnight.

Extraordinary moderation

The extraordinary moderation of private schools in 2020 was based on misinformed perception that private schools continued learning during the period of the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

While this assumption could be true to some extent, there were frequent disruptions of internet connection, absence of teachers and power shortages that adversely affected online learning for private schools.

Furthermore, the online learning did not count as per the Ministry of Education circular that all student would resume studies where they’d left off. When private schools realised that they would repeat the lost terms, they reduced facilitation for online teaching.

Online learning was also not taken up by all private schools and it is unfair to punish these students with such drastic measures. Besides, some public schools attempted online classes.

A pupil in Hulugho Primary School, a public school in Fafi District of Garissa County, a marginalised area, does not enjoy the same privilege with one in Bungoma, for instance. Pupils in Fafi were without teachers for over three of their eight years of primary education due to the terrorism predominant in the area. Here, one teacher covers all the subject in all classes and, in many cases, student sit their exam before they complete the syllabus.

The ministry must extensively review the modalities for moderation, whether it is between private and public or within public schools. Failure to do so will result in unfair grading of private school pupils. Also, lack of moderation for the under-privileged public schools is of great concern and beats the logic of moderation.