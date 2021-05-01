Mark my word, the column was Philip Ochieng’s favourite weapon

































The column was Philip Ochieng’s most preferred medium through which he influenced and contributed to the growth of journalism.

He had a way with words, but the personal latitude and freedom afforded by the column enabled him to wage his battles without much hindrance.

The column has licence in style and approach that gave Ochieng freedom to roam around the journalistic space. He was able to say things that would not easily have been conveyed in a conventional story or special report.

Some of his biggest fights were with intellectuals, the most memorable being the literary spat with his namesake, Prof William Ochieng. An avowed atheist, Ochieng also did battle with clergy.

The “Fifth Columnist” in the Sunday Nation and “Mark My Word” in the Saturday Nation were must-read columns. Writing two columns in a week was no mean feat. The challenge was to remain relevant and make substantive contributions to a discerning reading public that expected knowledgeable articulation of issues and bold criticism of the society.

General readership

In “Mark my Word”, journalists and the general readership had a reference point on English grammar. It was not unusual for journalists to hold up what he wrote as the gospel truth. Ochieng relished digging up the roots of words and phrases. The column was more of a regularly updated encyclopedia.

As he fell ill, Ochieng could not keep up with the tempo required. Before Ochieng’s death, the Nation had started rerunning some of his old pieces to keep alive the columnist’s presence.

His employer treasured Ochieng and his colleagues, many of whom he mentored and who have since risen to decision-making positions, appreciated his contribution to the profession.

Ochieng used his column when he was the Editor-in-Chief at the then ruling party, Kanu-owned newspaper, Kenya Times, to fight the clamour for the restoration of multiparty rule.

His was a lone-ranger tirade against the fight to reverse President Daniel arap Moi’s dictatorship. A motion had been quickly forced through Parliament one afternoon to make the country a de jure single-party state instead of the de facto one it had been since the ban of former Vice-President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s Kenya People’s Union (KPU) in the 1960s.

Ochieng’s campaign was waged in long-running treatise he penned for weeks. It would sometimes begin on the front page and turn into two or three inside pages. It would be interesting to know how he felt once President Moi surprised all by agreeing to restore multiparty governance in December 1991.

When he worked in Dar es Salaam for the Daily News, whose managing editor was Benjamin Mkapa (he later became the President of Tanzania), Ochieng wrote two columns – “The Way I See it” and “Ochieng on Sunday”.

Controversial stay in Tanzania

These write-ups defined his controversial stay in Tanzania. Ochieng seemed to enjoy it until he left for Europe. Some Tanzanian elites had not been amused about the criticism of their leaders, often saying Ochieng would not have been able to do the same in his own country.

Denying him a chance to write, which his illness did, was akin to snatching the guitar from Congolese maestro Franco Luambo Luanzo Makiadi. It was painful.

Years after his retirement from NMG, Ochieng kept watch on the use of grammar by journalists in the Nation and The Standard.

On November 2, 1969, he wrote a commentary in the Sunday Nation. Ochieng wrote on a subject that was close to his heart: The Luo community. It was a question headline. The Luo people –where do they go from here?

“Knowing the Luo as intimately as I do, having happened to be born one, I also know that this community has much to offer Kenya in terms of development in all its facets than they have been allowed, or are willing to do,” he wrote.

What the readers of the Sunday Nation and Saturday Nation will miss most are Ochieng’s carefully and wittily penned columns that characterised his career that ran from the mid-1960s until he died at his rural home in Awendo on Tuesday.

The wordsmith is gone but his fine journalistic legacy will live on in his writing.