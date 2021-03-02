Maritime border row with Somalia threat to Lapsset

Lapsset corridor project

The ongoing Lapsset corridor project which is supposed to increase Kenya’s competitiveness and improve the global maritime trade.

By  Gichu Kihoro

The ongoing Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor project that is billed to become East Africa’s light to economic growth is walking a tightrope. Kenya is the third-largest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Horn of Africa’s top. But the ambitious Kenya Vision 2030 undertaking is likely to become a ghost project should Somalia extend its maritime boundary. The 1975-concieved Lapsset is meant to unlock Lamu Port and connect it to Addis Ababa and Juba through a railway network.

