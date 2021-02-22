Maritime border row hurts Somalia more than Kenya

Farmaajo

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and his Somalia counterpart Mohamed Farmaajo after their a joint press conference at a Nairobi hotel on November 14, 2019.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Sammy Kwinga

Somalia is locked in a political and constitutional limbo after the term for President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmaajo” expired on February 8, creating a vacuum.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.