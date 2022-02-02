Maps the new battlefront in the fight for forest land

Mau forest

Felled indigenous tress in Maasai Mau Forest, Narok County.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Mukui

Consultant economist

What you need to know:

  • The loss of powers by Kenya Forest Service to sanction variation of forest boundaries gives leeway to politicians to tinker with them.
  • The government need to secure the legal boundaries of forest reserves, ensure that forest boundaries are well marked on the ground.

In the last two decades of the 20th Century, two developments had a deleterious effect on Kenya’s forest cover. First was the creation of the Nyayo Tea Zones (NTZ) in 1986. Established in the high potential forest areas of Mount Kenya, Aberdare Ranges, Mau/Trans-Mara and Ol-Posumoru Forest Complex, Nandi Forest, Kakamega Forest, Mt Elgon and Cherangani Hills and Kaptagat forests, they are inside the perimeters of gazetted forest reserves.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.